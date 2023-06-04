Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KFC brings International Burger Fest

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

KFC, the world's favorite international fried chicken brand, presents the highly anticipated KFC International Burger Festwith a global fusion of flavors bringing together 5 distinct Zinger varieties from around the world, says a press release.

Each burger represents a unique region, showcasing its authentic tastes and seasonings. From the zest-filled Kashundi Zinger inspired by Bangladesh to the bold and smoky Texas BBQ Zinger, the customers' taste buds will be on a global adventure.
 
Not only that, but the Mighty Moroccan Zinger is infused with exotic spices, and the Mexican Salsa Zinger provides invigorating freshness. For those seeking an extra kick, the Tandoori Zinger delivers a fiery explosion of flavors.

Each Zinger variety is crafted to perfection, with the star ingredient being the irresistibly crispy and tender Zinger fillets.

To bring you the ultimate burger experience, KFC has also introduced the Limousine Zinger, containing each of the 5 Zinger varieties, so you can take a trip around the world at once!

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Food Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Burger lovers in Bangladesh hold a special place in their hearts for the iconic Zinger.

We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to our diverse Zinger offerings, and we believe that uniting all these international favorites in one globally recognized campaign will be an absolute triumph."

No matter where you are, you can join in the excitement of this remarkable burger festival, as all the delicious varieties are available at every KFC store and can be conveniently ordered through all channels. Prepare to be blown away by the flavors, savor every bite, and let your taste buds "Zing Around the World" !


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget lacks road map to address challenges: IBFB
ERL Employees Union holds Executive Council
8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today
BGMEA for utilizing potentials to achieve desired budgetary growth
‘Lack of reforms in NBR hinders revenue collection’
Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: FAO
BD working to be a leading source of high-value garments


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft