KFC brings International Burger Fest







Each burger represents a unique region, showcasing its authentic tastes and seasonings. From the zest-filled Kashundi Zinger inspired by Bangladesh to the bold and smoky Texas BBQ Zinger, the customers' taste buds will be on a global adventure.



Not only that, but the Mighty Moroccan Zinger is infused with exotic spices, and the Mexican Salsa Zinger provides invigorating freshness. For those seeking an extra kick, the Tandoori Zinger delivers a fiery explosion of flavors.

Each Zinger variety is crafted to perfection, with the star ingredient being the irresistibly crispy and tender Zinger fillets.



To bring you the ultimate burger experience, KFC has also introduced the Limousine Zinger, containing each of the 5 Zinger varieties, so you can take a trip around the world at once!



Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Food Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Burger lovers in Bangladesh hold a special place in their hearts for the iconic Zinger.



We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to our diverse Zinger offerings, and we believe that uniting all these international favorites in one globally recognized campaign will be an absolute triumph."



No matter where you are, you can join in the excitement of this remarkable burger festival, as all the delicious varieties are available at every KFC store and can be conveniently ordered through all channels. Prepare to be blown away by the flavors, savor every bite, and let your taste buds "Zing Around the World" !



KFC, the world's favorite international fried chicken brand, presents the highly anticipated KFC International Burger Festwith a global fusion of flavors bringing together 5 distinct Zinger varieties from around the world, says a press release.Each burger represents a unique region, showcasing its authentic tastes and seasonings. From the zest-filled Kashundi Zinger inspired by Bangladesh to the bold and smoky Texas BBQ Zinger, the customers' taste buds will be on a global adventure.Not only that, but the Mighty Moroccan Zinger is infused with exotic spices, and the Mexican Salsa Zinger provides invigorating freshness. For those seeking an extra kick, the Tandoori Zinger delivers a fiery explosion of flavors.Each Zinger variety is crafted to perfection, with the star ingredient being the irresistibly crispy and tender Zinger fillets.To bring you the ultimate burger experience, KFC has also introduced the Limousine Zinger, containing each of the 5 Zinger varieties, so you can take a trip around the world at once!Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Food Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Burger lovers in Bangladesh hold a special place in their hearts for the iconic Zinger.We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to our diverse Zinger offerings, and we believe that uniting all these international favorites in one globally recognized campaign will be an absolute triumph."No matter where you are, you can join in the excitement of this remarkable burger festival, as all the delicious varieties are available at every KFC store and can be conveniently ordered through all channels. Prepare to be blown away by the flavors, savor every bite, and let your taste buds "Zing Around the World" !