IBBL holds workshop on 4 newly launched products
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a workshop for Bank officials and Agent bank employees on newly launched products Remittance Pay Out by Agents, BREB Automation, mCash Agent App and Personal Retail Account (PRA) at virtual platform recently, says a press release.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.
Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, A. K. M. Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.