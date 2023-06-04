

IFIC Bank opens Madaripur branch



IFIC Bank has opened a new branch in Madaripur aiming at including every people in the cover of largest banking network with the largest number of branches and uposhakha in the country.Now, the number of branches and uposhakhas of IFIC Bank has reached the number of 1276.On May 31, Bir Mukti joddha Shajahan Khan, MP, presidium member of Awami League inaugurated Madaripur Branch of IFIC as chief guest.Moniruzzaman Fakir,Additional PS of Madaripur district and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Head of Branch Business, IFIC were also present in the opening ceremony.Other officials of the bank and respected customers, dignitaries of the area were also present at the inauguration ceremony.