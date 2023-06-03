|
Prez Shahabuddin reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's oath-taking
|
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday reached Turkey's capital Ankara to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Turkish President-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slated for June 3.
"A VVIP aircraft (Flight No-BG 207) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Rebecca Sultana and his entourage members, landed Ankara Esenboga Airport, Ankara at about 4:30 am (Turkey local time)," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, who is accompanying the President, told UNB over phone.
Shahabuddin was received by Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey M Amanul Haq and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including, Ambassador Oya Tunga Cagli, Head of Department G�nen� A?ac?kl?o?lu, DG for Protocol Mert Can Yaz?c?, Third Secretary and DG for South Asia at the airport.
In Turkiey, President Shahabuddin will stay at the Sheraton Ankara Hotel & Convention Centre.
The vising President will attend several programmes, including official engagements with high-level dignitaries and an official dinner hosted by his Turkish counterpart Erdogan at Cankaya Palace, Ankara, during the visit.
The President is expected to return home by a VVIP on June 6 wrapping up his six-day tour. �UNB