

Budget not on IMF prescription: Kamal



The Finance Minister said this at the post-budget press conference for the fiscal year 2023-24 organised by the Finance Ministry at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital on Friday.



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's economic adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman, State Minister of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim, Finance Secretary Fatema Yasmin, among others, were present in the press briefing.

The Finance Minister has proposed Tk 761,785 crore budget at Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.



Finance Minister said, "The IMF observes everything we do.



Not only us but also, they observe all the countries associated with them. They check at balance sheets, revenue income, income statements, and trial balances of different countries - whether these are correct."



Mustafa Kamal said, "The IMF has given an overall prescription. We will accept the portion of it that we need to accept. The rest we will implement on our own."



In reply to another question, he said, the loan given to us by the IMF is equal to one month's remittance.



Finance Minister said, "The world is in a crisis after Covid pandemic.



Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of everything, including fuel, has increased. Fuels are imported from different countries. Considering the economy of the country, much more subsidy has to be given."



Finance Minister said no one has whitened black money in the last one year.



Mustafa Kamal said, "In last year's budget, I said that if someone brings unexpected money to the country, then no tax should be paid on that money.



Even after giving this opportunity in the last budget, so far no unexpected money has come to Bangladesh. So this year's budget has not kept the opportunity to whiten black money."



Kamal said, "The population of the country is increasing, job candidates are also increasing. Besides, employment has also increased. The present government has provided employment to 2.45 crore people."



Mustafa Kamal said, "The government has implemented what it said. The government is worried about inflation but it is not out of control."



Mustafa Kamal said, "I have implemented what I announced in the budget. This time too, the government will not fail to implement the budget."



In the proposed budget, for the first time, a minimum tax of Tk 2,000 has been fixed to get the income tax return.



In this regard, the Finance Minister said those who open TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) have the ability to pay taxes.



The nation has to get out of the mentality of not wanting to pay taxes."



AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "You used to say that the rate of middle income population is high in this country, but they don't pay tax. If all of them pay tax then others would have to pay less tax.



I think now is the time for everyone to pay taxes."



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi feels that the condition of Bangladesh is better than others despite the increase in the price of goods.



The Minister said, "If you look at the whole world, you will see what state we are in. The Finance Minister also said that the low-income people are suffering.



But keeping this in mind, we have given dal-sugar to one crore families at affordable prices. When the price of onion increased, we sold onions at a lower price."



Tipu Munshi said, "We are hoping for better things ahead. But compared to others, we are better off."



He said, "If the price of the products we import increases, it will also affect the market. There is a problem somewhere. Middlemen take advantage of opportunities to create problems."



In the 14 years of the three consecutive terms of the Awami League government, not a single person has died of hunger in the country, said the Agriculture Minister.



He said, "There was a famine in the country in 2006-08. Many people died of starvation in North Bengal. Not a single person has died of starvation in the last 14 years since the present government came to power.



I have not seen such information in your (media) news. But at one time every year in November 8 to 10 people died of starvation."



Dr Abdur Razzaque said, "We are doing various food friendly programmes. I am giving rice to one crore families . Oil-sugar is being given through TCB. The ongoing programme will continue even after the budget. I have taken that step so that not a single person suffers."



Local Government Minister (LGRD) Tajul Islam said, "Our financial system is good, there is no reason to panic."



He said, "Electricity production has increased in the country. Energy and electricity have come to the place of dignity. We are building good factories. Fuel and electricity are being supplied properly."



Regarding the IMF's evaluation, the Minister said, "When seeking a loan from the IMF, they do a Max Management evaluation.



The economy of Bangladesh is doing well. The economy of the country is good, there is no food shortage. There was no food shortage in the country in 14 years. Our financial system has no reason to panic."



Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar said, "There were several problems with the stock market within Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.



We talked to the chairman and members of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission who had all the problem policies, solved three to four problems in the last one year."



He said, "Our capital market has two parts, one is the equity market and the other is the bond market. Working out how to develop the bond market. We are providing all the necessary support from the Central Bank."



National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim said that anyone who has a TIN has to file a return and only after filing the return has to pay tax of Tk 2,000.



NBR Chairman said, "If you have TIN, you have to file the return. Here you need to see who has TIN. Those who do business or import-export in our country and who use TIN have to file returns. Along with that, they have to pay tax of Tk 2,000.



He further said, "This will be applicable to those who do business using TIN.



However, if a poor person wants to participate in collecting the government's revenue by paying a tax of Tk 2,000, then we have no problem."



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has rejected the complaints from various quarters that the budget has been formulated on the prescription of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 