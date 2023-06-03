Video
Covid: 2 deaths, 89 more cases reported

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The country reported two more Covid-19-linked deaths and 89 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,448 and caseload to 2,039,506, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 5.87 per cent from Thursday's 5.99 per cent as 1,515 samples were tested.

Among the latest deceased, one was a man and another was a woman and both were from the Dhaka division.

The recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB



