Budget silent on corruption, money laundering: TIB







In a statement issued on Friday, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said the finance minister in his budget speech announced to tighten imports, continue monitoring of letters of credit and return from multiple currency exchange rates to deal with the dollar crisis and restructure foreign exchange reserves.



But the finance minister avoided the deadly diseases inherent in the country's overall economy, corruption and continued money laundering along with the foreign exchange crisis, he said.

However, it is not unknown to the government that if it was possible to control corruption in Bangladesh at a moderate level, the growth of national income would be at least 2 to 3 percent higher which would have been meaningful for the people, it reads.



TIB says that the extent of social security programs or the number of beneficiaries has not increased compared to the pressure of incomeless and low-income people.



It has also been proposed to increase the amount of allowances nominally in some cases, but in practice it will not be meaningful in any way. �UNB



