Deal signed to import 1.80 lakh tonnes of fertiliser from Russia







Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Podintorg Director General Andrey Sergeyevich signed the agreement in the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday (1 June).



Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar, BADC Member Director Abdus Samad and Deputy Head of Agriculture Ministry Badiul Alam were present during the signing ceremony. �UNB

