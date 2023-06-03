Rent seeker drives out shopkeeper, raze 60-yr-old shop at Maulvi Bazar







The victim Md Mahbub told the Daily Observer, "My family has been running the Betel leaf shop in Maulvi Bazar kitchen market for 60 years. We pay Tk 735 per month as shop rent to 'Khan Saheb Haji Emdad Ali Wakf Estate.'



Few months ago the people of Sheikh Mohammad Alamgir, Councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ward No 31 demanded Tk 400 as levy per day."

"After refusing to pay this daily levy, my shop was demolished by the DSCC authorities and build a road on it," alleged Mahbub.



Against the allegation DSCC Ward No 31 Sheikh Mohammad Alamgir said the shop belongs to the DSCC. That is why the corporation's took necessary measures.



About collecting Tk 400 each day from each shop Alamgir said, "Those who have taken lease of the market want to make maximum profit. That's why they are charging this rent."



Councillor Alamgir also said that he did not know about any policy of renting the shops of DSCC market.



Chief Estate Officer of DSCC Russel Sabrin told reporters, "We have not received any complaints about demolition of any shop. If we receive any complain, action will be taken after investigation."



"There is no rule to demolish someone's shop and build a road without any notice," he added.



In 1984, DCC bought 80 per cent land of Moulvi Bazar Kitchen market. The remaining 20 per cent land is occupied by the land owners under the name 'Khan Saheb Haji Emdada Ali Wakf Estate.'



Three years ago after demarcating the 80 per cent land the DSCC leased kitchen market to the 'Tamanna Traders'. According to that boundary, the businessmen of DSCC Moulvi Bazar Kitchen Market and the 'Khan Saheb Haji Emdad Ali Wakf Estate'.



Recently the shopkeepers on the border of City Corporation and Khan Saheb Haji Emdad Ali Wakf Estate face problem about the ownership of their shop.



'Tamanna Traders' collect Tk 300 from vegetable sellers, Tk 400 from Betel leaf shopkeepers, Tk 400 from meat and chicken sellers and Tk 400 from other businessmen. Calculating this from 320 shops they collect an average of Tk 128,000 per day and Tk 3,840,000 per month.



On the other hand, Wakf Estate collects rent of Tk 735 per day and Tk 147,000 per month from their 200 shops.



