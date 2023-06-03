BNP making list of police officials filing false cases against party activists







The party has also taken initiatives to listing leaders and activists, who have recently came under attack and sued by Awami League activists and police while conducting anti-government movement across the country.



The party has taken the initiative at the instruction of its acting chairman.

According to BNP sources, a letter signed by the BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been sent to its all units - metropolitans, districts, upazilas and thanas, unions, municipalities, and wards - across the country seeking the lists from their unit chiefs.



BNP leader Selim Bhuiyan, who was assigned by the acting chairman for preparing the lists of victims along with the number of cases, has sent the letter on behalf of the central committee.



Sources claimed that the committee led by Salauddin Khan will send the lists to the party's acting chairman.



Sources said BNP wants to ensure that the European countries take various restrictive steps like the US against the present government and top officials of the civil and police administration to restore democracy in the country.



The acting chairman may use the lists for creating the pressure by providing those to the policymakers of the countries.



Preferring anonymity, a senior BNP leader told this correspondent, "Everyone wants that the European countries impose restrictions on Bangladesh like the US to protect the country's democracy.



According to sources, many leaders and activities of the party have recently been attacked and sued by the ruling Awami League and police while conducting anti-government movement across the country.



At same time, many central leaders have also been sentenced to jails in old cases and the houses of BNP leaders were under attack across the country.



BNP has formed a new cell on Wednesday to list the activists and leaders who have been attacked and prosecuted and also to list trumped up charges across the country.



The cell has written to the leaders of each district on Thursday seeking to know the number of leaders who have been assaulted and harassed and sued under trumped up charges.



Shamsuzzaman Samu Convener of Rangpur City BNP acknowledges seeing the letter and said, "There are several thousand cases in Rangpur. We are preparing a list to send it to the central committee."



