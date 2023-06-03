Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP making list of police officials filing false cases against party activists

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Walid Khan

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken initiative to prepare lists of police officials who filed false cases against BNP leaders and activists and who are involved in enforced disappearance and murder of the BNP leaders and activists.  

The party has also taken initiatives to listing leaders and activists, who have recently came under attack and sued by Awami League activists and police while conducting anti-government movement across the country.

The party has taken the initiative at the instruction of its acting chairman.

According to BNP sources, a letter signed by the BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been sent to its all units - metropolitans, districts, upazilas and thanas, unions, municipalities, and wards - across the country seeking the lists from their unit chiefs.

BNP leader Selim Bhuiyan, who was assigned by the acting chairman for preparing the lists of victims along with the number of cases, has sent the letter on behalf of the central committee.

Sources claimed that the committee led by Salauddin Khan will send the lists to the party's acting chairman.

Sources said BNP wants to ensure that the European countries take various restrictive steps like the US against the present government and top officials of the civil and police administration to restore democracy in the country.

The acting chairman may use the lists for creating the pressure by providing those to the policymakers of the countries.

Preferring anonymity, a senior BNP leader told this correspondent, "Everyone wants that the European countries impose restrictions on Bangladesh like the US to protect the country's democracy.

According to sources, many leaders and activities of the party have recently been attacked and sued by the ruling Awami League and police while conducting anti-government movement across the country.

At same time, many central leaders have also been sentenced to jails in old cases and the houses of BNP leaders were under attack across the country.

BNP has formed a new cell on Wednesday to list the activists and leaders who have been attacked and prosecuted and also to list trumped up charges across the country.

The cell has written to the leaders of each district on Thursday seeking to know the number of leaders who have been assaulted and harassed and sued under trumped up charges.

Shamsuzzaman Samu Convener of Rangpur City BNP acknowledges seeing the letter and said, "There are several thousand cases in Rangpur. We are preparing a list to send it to the central committee."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez Shahabuddin reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's oath-taking
Budget not on IMF prescription: Kamal
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
NBR Chair defends min Tk 2,000 tax for TIN holders
Budget fails to address key economic challenges: CPD
Covid: 2 deaths, 89 more cases reported
Budget silent on corruption, money laundering: TIB
Deal signed to import 1.80 lakh tonnes of fertiliser from Russia


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft