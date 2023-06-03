

Ctg lawmaker Afsarul Ameen passes away



Afsarul Ameen, also vice president of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League, passed away in Dhaka's Square Hospital at 3:55pm on Friday, according to his aide, Delowar Hossain.



Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Afsarul Amin.

In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.



He had been diagnosed with cancer in January 2020. He received treatment in Singapore. Later, he was brought to the country and given treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka, said Delowar.



However, his condition had deteriorated in the last few days, he added.



He was elected MP three times with AL's tickets in 2008, 2014 and 2018 from his home constituency.



He was first made shipping minister and later given charge of the primary and mass education ministries.



