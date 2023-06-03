AL press confce on budget today







AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will address the press conference at the party's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am.



It was informed from AL office through a press release on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the proposed budget of Tk 7, 61,785 crore in the Jatiya Sangsad.



The budget announced building 'Smart Bangladesh' one step ahead of AL's previous slogan 'Digital Bangladesh'.



Awami League leaders believe that the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be helpful in building a 'Smart Bangladesh' despite the global economic recession.



In their instant response, they said that this budget will play a role in the implementation of this year's election manifesto of Awami League. Both the rich and the poor will be benefited from it.



As a result, this year's budget will create mass tide in favor of boat symbol in the next general election.



