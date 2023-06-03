Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL press confce on budget today

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a press conference on the proposed budget of fiscal year 2023-24 on Saturday (Today).

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will address the press conference at the party's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am.

It was informed from AL office through a press release on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the proposed budget of Tk 7, 61,785 crore in the Jatiya Sangsad.

The budget announced building 'Smart Bangladesh' one step ahead of AL's previous slogan 'Digital Bangladesh'.

Awami League leaders believe that the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be helpful in building a 'Smart Bangladesh' despite the global economic recession.

In their instant response, they said that this budget will play a role in the implementation of this year's election manifesto of Awami League. Both the rich and the poor will be benefited from it.

As a result, this year's budget will create mass tide in favor of boat symbol in the next general election.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez Shahabuddin reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's oath-taking
Budget not on IMF prescription: Kamal
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
NBR Chair defends min Tk 2,000 tax for TIN holders
Budget fails to address key economic challenges: CPD
Covid: 2 deaths, 89 more cases reported
Budget silent on corruption, money laundering: TIB
Deal signed to import 1.80 lakh tonnes of fertiliser from Russia


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft