Ajay Banga takes over as WB prez

WASHINGTON, June 2: Ajay Banga began his first day at the helm of the World Bank Group on Friday, taking charge of the development lender as it grapples with questions about its future direction."We are at a critical moment in the arc of humanity and the planet," Banga wrote Friday morning in an email to staff obtained by AFP, calling on the bank to "evolve" to meet the challenges it now faces.An Indian-born, naturalized US citizen, Banga was nominated to the position by US President Joe Biden after a successful business career which included a long stretch running the payments company Mastercard.Banga, 63, has taken over from David Malpass as the bank's 14th president on a pledge to expand the role of the private sector in addressing the world's development needs."The scale and diversity of our challenges -- poverty and development, pandemics, climate change, conflict, and fragility -- are deeply intertwined and threaten our collective ambitions, as decades worth of hard-won progress erode," Banga said in his email."The World Bank's challenge is clear: It must pursue both climate adaptation and mitigation, it must reach out to lower income countries without turning its back on middle income countries, it must think globally but recognize national and regional needs, it must embrace risk but do so prudently," he added. �AFP