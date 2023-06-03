Video
China Ukraine envoy urges governments to 'stop sending weapons to battlefield'

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BEIJING, June 2: China's Ukraine envoy called on other governments Friday to "stop sending weapons to the battlefield" and appealed for peace talks at a time when Washington and its European allies are ramping up supplies of missiles and tanks to Ukrainian forces trying to recapture Russian-occupied territory.

Li Hui said Russian and Ukrainian officials were open to peace negotiations, but he gave no indication they were any closer to happening.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government says it is neutral and wants to serve as a mediator but has supported Moscow politically.

Foreign analysts saw little chance of progress from Li's visits to the countries because neither side is ready to stop fighting, but sending an envoy gave Beijing a opportunity to expand its global diplomatic role.

"China believes that if we really want to put an end to war, to save lives and realize peace, it is important for us to stop sending weapons to the battlefield, or else the tensions will only spiral up," Li told reporters.

China is the only major government that has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has leverage as one of the biggest export markets for both.

Xi's decision to send an envoy was welcomed by the Ukrainian government but prompted questions about China's motives after Beijing declared it had a "no limits' friendship with the Kremlin ahead of the February 2022 invasion.

Beijing released a proposed peace plan in February, but Ukraine's allies insisted President Vladimir Putin must first withdraw Russian forces.

"China's goal is promoting peace talks and a cessation of hostilities," said Li, a former ambassador to Moscow.

European governments promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy missiles, tanks and drones when he visited Britain, France and Germany in mid-May.

Ukraine has received Patriot anti-missile systems from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. The United States, Spain, Germany and France have pledged a total of 300 tanks.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier warned Xi of unspecified consequences if Beijing provided arms or military supplies to support Russia's invasion.

China is buying more Russian oil and gas, which helps to shore up the Kremlin's export revenue after the United States, Europe and Japan cut off most purchases, but it appears to be avoiding anything that might trigger Western sanctions.    �AP


