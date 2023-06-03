Video
Home Back Page

Sylhet City Corpn Polls

Mayoral, councillor candidates get symbols, campaign starts

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Sylhet City Corporation election symbols have been allocated among the mayoral and councillor candidates.

SCC Returning Officer Faisal Quader handed over the symbols to the candidates at the Jalalabad Gas Auditorium on Friday morning.  

After that, the candidates for mayoral and councillor started their official campaign.

Seven candidates are contesting for the post of mayor in Sylhet city elections.

In the morning they are allotted symbols. On the same day, symbols were allotted among reserved and general ward councilor candidates in three phases.

Awami League's Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury got boat, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul plow, Islami Andolan's Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan hand fan, Zaker Party's Zahirul Alam received rose flower symbol as party candidates for the mayoral post.

Besides, Abdul Hanif Kutu got horse, Chalah Uddin Rimon cricket bat, and Shah Jahan Mia bus among the independent candidates.

A total of 11 candidates collected nominations for the post of mayor in Sylhet city elections. Among them, the returning officer cancelled the nomination of five people in the verification selection on May 25.

Later, three of these five candidates appealed and the nomination of an independent candidate was declared valid. This has increased the number of candidates for the post of mayor to seven.

Meanwhile, the mayoral and councilor candidates embarked on official campaigning immediately after the allocation of symbols. Candidates are campaigning in different areas of the city after 2:00pm.

Incidentally, Sylhet City Corporation election will be held on June 21. 7 candidates will compete in the mayoral post, 87 in the reserved ward and 273 in the general ward.



