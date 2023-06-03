

Unrealistic budget won’t help overcome economic crisis: Fakhrul



"The government is saying an excellent budget has been placed which would bring about change. Our controlled media are saying the budget can't bring any relief to people.



They (govt) have completely failed to place a budget that can help get out of terrible economic crisis amid the growing price hikes in essentials," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said it is a vague budget where there is no clear indication of how and from where the money will come and how the growth will be achieved. "That is why economists are saying the budget is devoid of reality."



Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, a body of pro-BNP professionals, arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium, marking the 42nd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.



Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented a Tk7,61,785 crore proposed national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in the national parliament with 7.5 percent GDP growth.



Fakhrul said the government has widened the tax net to exploit the common people. "Even if you want to beg, you have to have a TIN number now...those who are exempted from income tax will also have to pay income tax of Tk2000."



He said the government is taking mega projects for plundering by cutting the pockets of the common people.



The BNP leader said ordinary people are suffering seriously as they cannot afford daily necessities due to abnormal price hikes.



He said the prices of rice, pulses, oil, salt, onion and ginger have already gone beyond the buying capacity of common people.



The BNP leader said the current government can no longer be kept in power as it is ruining the future of the nation every day and every moment. "It (govt) is also destroying our potential and dignity. That's why we all need to be united."



Fakhrul said their party wants a free, fair and neutral election under a non-party caretaker government to restore people's voting rights and democracy.



"From past experiences, we can say the election will never be fair under Awami League without a neutral caretaker government, "he said.



The BNP leader urged the government to quit power with dignity before time runs out fast.



"Enough is enough, please now go away without hurting the people, Resign by handing over power to a caretaker government.



Otherwise, the country's people know very well how to unset you," he said pointing at the government. �UNB



