latest
Home Back Page

BNP’s associate bodies to hold rallies in 6 dists

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Three BNP associate bodies -- Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchasebak Dal-- will hold six rallies in different cities and districts, including the capital to drum up the young generation's support for their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a caretaker government.

The top leaders of the organisations came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP's Naya Paltan central office on Friday.

Speaking at the press conference Juba Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku said they will arrange the rallies with youth to save the country with the slogan "Let the young generation vote, fight for votes'.

He said the first rally will be held in Chattogram either on June 10 or 11.

Besides, Tuku said similar rallies will also be held in Bogura on June 17, in Khulna on July 7, in Barishal on July 15, in Sylhet on July 22 and in Dhaka on July 29.

The Juba Dal president said they have taken the programme to unite the youth on the streets to restore democracy and the voting rights of people in the country.

He said they want to turn Bangladesh into a democratic, prosperous and liveable country by ensuring justice, the rule of law and human rights.

Tuku said the young generation will send out a clear message to the government that they no longer want to see it in power by taking part in the rallies.    �UNB


