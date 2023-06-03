BR plans to start Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train service in Oct





Railway sources said the project is expected to be completed in July.



"Over 85 per cent works of the project have so far been completed," said Engr Mafizur Rahman Project Director to the Daily Observer on Friday.



The rest rail tracks of the project will be laid in one month, Mafiz added.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Railway East Zone has already proposed to the Ministry for a schedule of train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line by October.



The sources said, the services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists to Cox's Bazar. Some 54 coaches will be purchased with wide windows in this connection.



The project includes, eight stations along the 100-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.



To facilitate this, three large bridges have been constructed over Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the rail route.



A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas.



An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.



A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometers northeast of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has been modelled after a beach oyster.



The area of the six-storey station building is 182,000 square feet. Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building.



Besides, a railway residential area has been built next to it. Eight buildings are nearing completion. Apart from residential hotels, the station also has facilities like canteen, lockers and car parking.



Tourists can leave their luggage in the station lockers and spend the day at the beach. At least 46,000 people can travel through this station a day.



Direct railway service with Cox's Bazar will change fortunes of the beach town as tourists always want to reach their destinations without hazards for their perfect vacation.



On April 3, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of the railway between Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum.



Meanwhile, the train service was scheduled to begin in December last year. But the complications in land acquisition, the absence of the foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles, have delayed the implementation of the project on time. The much expected project was taken in 2010 which was scheduled to be completed in 2013.



Meanwhile, the Tk 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented.



Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose. Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.



Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Tk 2,688 crore.



