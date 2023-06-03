LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg







The new prices will be effective from 6:00pm on Thursday.



According to the new price rate, a retail consumer will get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,074 instead of Tk 1235 (including VAT). However, a 12kg LPG cylinder's price has reduced by Tk 161.

"Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go down rationally," Md Nurul Amin, Chairman of BERC told at a press conference on Thursday at the BERC office in Kawranbazar, Dhaka.



He said the LPG price witnessed a rise in the local market due to the decrease in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).



As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also dropped to Tk 50.09 (including VAT) per litre from previous Tk 57.52, down by 7.43 per litre.



Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.



The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.



