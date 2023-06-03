Kamal proposes allocating Tk 34,819cr to power, energy sector







According to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Finance Minister's speech did not discuss the allocation of the concerned ministry's own funds.



"The total allocation of Power Division is about Tk 38,020.60 crore and the Energy Division's allocation is a Tk 3,350.94 crore, which is 4.6 per cent of the total budget," a release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said.

In his budget speech, the Finance Minister said the government promised to ensure power and energy security.



In order to meet the promise, we diversified the use of energy in power generation in addition to setting up gas-based power plants, emphasis is being laid on coal, LNG, liquid fuel, dual-fuel, nuclear power plants and renewable energy-based power generation In all, as we hope to ensure 40,000 MW of electricity generation by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041, he added.



"About 33 power plants with a total capacity of 12,094 MW are under construction in public-private joint ventures and contract tradition for setting of 17 power plants with a capacity of 2,416 MW are underway.



Besides, the government has made plans to set up another 34 power plants with a total capacity of 10,443 MW," he said.



"Apart from generating power within the country, we are also procuring power through regional and sub-regional diplomatic relations.



We have a plan to import about 9,000 MW of electricity from neighbouring countries by 2041. At present, a total of 1,160 MW of electricity is being imported from India through inter-country grid connection.



In addition, 748 MW of electricity from Ist unit of coal-fired power plants from 2 unit coal-fired power plants in Jharkhand, India, have been added to the national grid of Bangladesh.



Signing of an agreement is at final stage for import of 500 MW electricity from a hydro-electric power plant to be constructed in collaboration with Nepal.



In addition, a tripartite MoU between Bangladesh, Bhutan and India for import of electricity from Bhutan is going to be signed soon," he said.



The Finance Minister has said that Bangladesh set to use of environment-friendly fuel in power generation, in line with the idea, the government has set a target of using renewable energy at 10 per cent of total electricity generation by 2030.



Besides, by 2041, we want to generate 40 per cent of the total electricity production from clean energy.



Consistent with this, electricity facilities are being provided to the people living in off-grid areas by installing 60 lakh solar systems.



A total of 8 solar parks have been set up across the country. Solar-powered pumps are being installed in place of diesel-powered pumps to reduce carbon emissions.



Already 2,570 pumps have been installed, with a combined capacity of 49.16 MW. At present, a total of 894 MW of electricity is being generated from renewable energy.



Most importantly, the country's first nuclear power plant, with a capacity of 2400 MW, is being constructed at Rooppur.



Focusing on the energy security issue he told the Jatiya Sangsad that compared to 2009, the storage capacity of fuel oil has increased from 8.94 lakh metric tons to 13.60 lakh metric tons in 2021-22.



Besides, various steps have been taken to increase the storage capacity of fuel oil to 60 days instead of 30 days in a phased manner to ensure energy security.



India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was recently inaugurated through which imported fuel oil (diesel) will be supplied to 16 districts of the northern part of the country and to the 150 MW power plant at Saidpur.



Construction of pipeline from Siliguri Marketing Terminal in India to Parbatipur Depot in Bangladesh is underway. Through this pipeline supply of 10 lakh metric tons of diesel to Bangladesh in a short period of time is possible.



Steps have been taken to enhance the refining capacity of Eastern Refinery, the only oil refinery in the country, from 15 lakh metric tons to 45 lakh metric tons.



There is a decision to construct a large integrated oil refinery storage tank in Payra sea port area. A feasibility study of introducing an 'Integrated Automation System' to facilitate operations, sales and accounts etc. of the fuel oil sector is being carried out, he added.



"Most recently about 200 billion cubic feet of gas reserves were discovered in Gas field of Bhola district.



The production of gas was 1,744 million cubic feet per day when the present government took office, this has now increased to about 2,300 million cubic feet per day. Exploration activities have been intensified to increase oil and gas production.



BAPEX, the country's only oil and gas exploration company, has increased daily gas production by 984 million cubic feet following capacity expansion. Another 46 wells will be dug by December 2024.



It is expected that after drilling all the wells, 618 million cubic feet of gas per day will be added to the national grid.



Oil and gas exploration is also going on in the offshore area. As this work requires huge investment, we are taking necessary steps to attract foreign investment.



Liquefied natural gas is being imported and purchased from the spot market to meet the increasing fuel demand.



Besides, construction of a Land-Based LNG Terminal with a capacity of 1,000 million cubic feet per day at Matarbari in Cox's Bazar is under process," he said.



A total of 1,158 km of pipelines have been laid since 2009 to ensure smooth supply of gas keeping pace with gas production and import. At present, laying of 150 km pipeline in the northern part of the country and 64 km in other parts of the country is underway.



There is a plan to lay another 425 km of transmission lines to transmit gas from Payra and Bhola by 2026. Besides, with the increase of supply of gas, installation of pre-paid metres at customer premises is underway to prevent its wastage, he said.



Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal proposed allocating Tk 34,819 crore to the power and energy sector in the budget for FY2023-24, which is Tk 8,753 crore more than the last fiscal year as Tk 26,066 crore was allocated for the FY 2022-23.According to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Finance Minister's speech did not discuss the allocation of the concerned ministry's own funds."The total allocation of Power Division is about Tk 38,020.60 crore and the Energy Division's allocation is a Tk 3,350.94 crore, which is 4.6 per cent of the total budget," a release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said.In his budget speech, the Finance Minister said the government promised to ensure power and energy security.In order to meet the promise, we diversified the use of energy in power generation in addition to setting up gas-based power plants, emphasis is being laid on coal, LNG, liquid fuel, dual-fuel, nuclear power plants and renewable energy-based power generation In all, as we hope to ensure 40,000 MW of electricity generation by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041, he added."About 33 power plants with a total capacity of 12,094 MW are under construction in public-private joint ventures and contract tradition for setting of 17 power plants with a capacity of 2,416 MW are underway.Besides, the government has made plans to set up another 34 power plants with a total capacity of 10,443 MW," he said."Apart from generating power within the country, we are also procuring power through regional and sub-regional diplomatic relations.We have a plan to import about 9,000 MW of electricity from neighbouring countries by 2041. At present, a total of 1,160 MW of electricity is being imported from India through inter-country grid connection.In addition, 748 MW of electricity from Ist unit of coal-fired power plants from 2 unit coal-fired power plants in Jharkhand, India, have been added to the national grid of Bangladesh.Signing of an agreement is at final stage for import of 500 MW electricity from a hydro-electric power plant to be constructed in collaboration with Nepal.In addition, a tripartite MoU between Bangladesh, Bhutan and India for import of electricity from Bhutan is going to be signed soon," he said.The Finance Minister has said that Bangladesh set to use of environment-friendly fuel in power generation, in line with the idea, the government has set a target of using renewable energy at 10 per cent of total electricity generation by 2030.Besides, by 2041, we want to generate 40 per cent of the total electricity production from clean energy.Consistent with this, electricity facilities are being provided to the people living in off-grid areas by installing 60 lakh solar systems.A total of 8 solar parks have been set up across the country. Solar-powered pumps are being installed in place of diesel-powered pumps to reduce carbon emissions.Already 2,570 pumps have been installed, with a combined capacity of 49.16 MW. At present, a total of 894 MW of electricity is being generated from renewable energy.Most importantly, the country's first nuclear power plant, with a capacity of 2400 MW, is being constructed at Rooppur.Focusing on the energy security issue he told the Jatiya Sangsad that compared to 2009, the storage capacity of fuel oil has increased from 8.94 lakh metric tons to 13.60 lakh metric tons in 2021-22.Besides, various steps have been taken to increase the storage capacity of fuel oil to 60 days instead of 30 days in a phased manner to ensure energy security.India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was recently inaugurated through which imported fuel oil (diesel) will be supplied to 16 districts of the northern part of the country and to the 150 MW power plant at Saidpur.Construction of pipeline from Siliguri Marketing Terminal in India to Parbatipur Depot in Bangladesh is underway. Through this pipeline supply of 10 lakh metric tons of diesel to Bangladesh in a short period of time is possible.Steps have been taken to enhance the refining capacity of Eastern Refinery, the only oil refinery in the country, from 15 lakh metric tons to 45 lakh metric tons.There is a decision to construct a large integrated oil refinery storage tank in Payra sea port area. A feasibility study of introducing an 'Integrated Automation System' to facilitate operations, sales and accounts etc. of the fuel oil sector is being carried out, he added."Most recently about 200 billion cubic feet of gas reserves were discovered in Gas field of Bhola district.The production of gas was 1,744 million cubic feet per day when the present government took office, this has now increased to about 2,300 million cubic feet per day. Exploration activities have been intensified to increase oil and gas production.BAPEX, the country's only oil and gas exploration company, has increased daily gas production by 984 million cubic feet following capacity expansion. Another 46 wells will be dug by December 2024.It is expected that after drilling all the wells, 618 million cubic feet of gas per day will be added to the national grid.Oil and gas exploration is also going on in the offshore area. As this work requires huge investment, we are taking necessary steps to attract foreign investment.Liquefied natural gas is being imported and purchased from the spot market to meet the increasing fuel demand.Besides, construction of a Land-Based LNG Terminal with a capacity of 1,000 million cubic feet per day at Matarbari in Cox's Bazar is under process," he said.A total of 1,158 km of pipelines have been laid since 2009 to ensure smooth supply of gas keeping pace with gas production and import. At present, laying of 150 km pipeline in the northern part of the country and 64 km in other parts of the country is underway.There is a plan to lay another 425 km of transmission lines to transmit gas from Payra and Bhola by 2026. Besides, with the increase of supply of gas, installation of pre-paid metres at customer premises is underway to prevent its wastage, he said.