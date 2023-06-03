Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Social safety net prog gets Tk 126,272cr

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The government has proposed allocation of Tk 126,272 crore for various social safety net programmes for fiscal year of 2023-24. The allocation was Tk 113,576 crore in the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed increasing the social safety net programme allocation by 11 per cent year-on-year for the budgetary allocation of the budget of fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the proposed budget, the allocation is 16.58 per cent of the total budget and 2.52 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Finance Minister proposed increasing the monthly allowance for the elderly by Tk 100 to Tk 600 and for widowed, deserted and destitute women by Tk 50 to Tk 550.

The number of beneficiaries in both categories has been increased by one lakh, taking the total to 58.01 lakh and 25.75 lakh respectively.

Though, the monthly allowance for physically challenged people has been kept the same at Tk 850, the number of beneficiaries has been proposed to be increased by 5.35 lakh to 29 lakh.

However, the government will bring the payments of all cash-based social safety net programmes under the electronic fund transfer system from the next fiscal year targeting to introduce a more targeted, transparent, and accountable approach to the social security programmes by implementing the government-to-person (G2P) method.

Under the approach, each beneficiary is receiving monthly allowances directly into their preferred bank account or mobile account through EFT on a specified date in 22 out of 25 cash-based programmes.

In 2023-24, the rest cash-based programmes will be brought under G2P. Now more than 80 per cent of cash-based social security programmes are being implemented through G2P.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg
Kamal proposes allocating Tk 34,819cr to power, energy sector
Pro-poor, pro-people budget, criticism flawed: Hasan
Social safety net prog gets Tk 126,272cr
BD brings changes in 6 missions abroad
8 injured in clash between two BCL factions in CU
Schoolboy commits suicide after family dispute
BD, India celebrate 'Rabindra Jayanti' in London


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft