Social safety net prog gets Tk 126,272cr







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed increasing the social safety net programme allocation by 11 per cent year-on-year for the budgetary allocation of the budget of fiscal year 2023-24.



According to the proposed budget, the allocation is 16.58 per cent of the total budget and 2.52 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Finance Minister proposed increasing the monthly allowance for the elderly by Tk 100 to Tk 600 and for widowed, deserted and destitute women by Tk 50 to Tk 550.



The number of beneficiaries in both categories has been increased by one lakh, taking the total to 58.01 lakh and 25.75 lakh respectively.



Though, the monthly allowance for physically challenged people has been kept the same at Tk 850, the number of beneficiaries has been proposed to be increased by 5.35 lakh to 29 lakh.



However, the government will bring the payments of all cash-based social safety net programmes under the electronic fund transfer system from the next fiscal year targeting to introduce a more targeted, transparent, and accountable approach to the social security programmes by implementing the government-to-person (G2P) method.



Under the approach, each beneficiary is receiving monthly allowances directly into their preferred bank account or mobile account through EFT on a specified date in 22 out of 25 cash-based programmes.



In 2023-24, the rest cash-based programmes will be brought under G2P. Now more than 80 per cent of cash-based social security programmes are being implemented through G2P.



