BD brings changes in 6 missions abroad

The government has made a number of changes in Bangladesh embassies abroad by reshuffling and appointing new head of missions.According to the Foreign Ministry, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Shameem Ahsan has been made Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia, however, the current Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Golam Sorwar will join as Secretary General of the Saarc.Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt Monirul Islam has been made Ambassador to Italy. And Bangladesh Ambassador to Vietnam Samia Naz will join as Ambassador to Egypt.Bangladesh Consul General in Toronto Md Lutfor Rahman has been made Ambassador to Vietnam. Bangladesh Ambassador to Mauritius Rezina Ahmed will join as Ambassador to Portugal.