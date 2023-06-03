8 injured in clash between two BCL factions in CU







An assistant proctor of the university, police and six activists of Chhatra League were reportedly injured in the clashes which started on Wednesday morning over a trivial incident.



Ramzan Hossain, deputy office secretary of BCL's CU unit, sustained a serious injury during the clash. He is now undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

They clashed again on Thursday at 1:30 pm with different domestic weapons in front of the university proctor and the police.



Assistant proctor Najemul Alam Murad said that the university administration went to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Police cordoned off the area.



Later, a team of RAB-7 went to the scene and brought the situation under control, he added. �UNB



CHATTOGRAM, June 2: At least eight people were injured in clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Chittagong University in the last two days.An assistant proctor of the university, police and six activists of Chhatra League were reportedly injured in the clashes which started on Wednesday morning over a trivial incident.Ramzan Hossain, deputy office secretary of BCL's CU unit, sustained a serious injury during the clash. He is now undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.They clashed again on Thursday at 1:30 pm with different domestic weapons in front of the university proctor and the police.Assistant proctor Najemul Alam Murad said that the university administration went to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Police cordoned off the area.Later, a team of RAB-7 went to the scene and brought the situation under control, he added. �UNB