Schoolboy commits suicide after family dispute

MAGURA, June 2: A schoolboy allegedly committed suicide at his house in Magura's Mohammadpur upazila on Thursday night as his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle.The deceased was identified as Rezwan, son of Bazlur Rahman of the area. He was a student of Class VIII at the Govt. RSKH Institution in Mohammadpur.Asit Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, said that Rezwan had been demanding a motorcycle for some days. On Thursday night, he took sleeping pills as his parents didn't buy him the motorcycle that he demanded. �UNB