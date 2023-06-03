Organ donation awareness prog held at DU







The awareness programme was held at TSC auditorium on Dhaka University campus on Friday. Prof Harun Or Rashid said that a dead man can save many lives by donating his organs.



"But the ignorance about the transformation of kidney, liver and other organs is immense among people of the country. We should spread awareness about the matter," Prof Harun said.

Echoing the same, Prof Kaniz Mawla said, "People of our country are unaware about organ transplant. They become concerned only when their health conditions deteriorate."



"Most of the people have misconception and prejudice about organ transformation. We need to spread awareness that it is for the welfare of the country and therefore for the overall humanity," said another speaker.



Speakers in an awareness programme about heart and kidney diseases, organised by Save Life Foundation, encouraged organ donation.The awareness programme was held at TSC auditorium on Dhaka University campus on Friday. Prof Harun Or Rashid said that a dead man can save many lives by donating his organs."But the ignorance about the transformation of kidney, liver and other organs is immense among people of the country. We should spread awareness about the matter," Prof Harun said.Echoing the same, Prof Kaniz Mawla said, "People of our country are unaware about organ transplant. They become concerned only when their health conditions deteriorate.""Most of the people have misconception and prejudice about organ transformation. We need to spread awareness that it is for the welfare of the country and therefore for the overall humanity," said another speaker.