Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Organ donation awareness prog held at DU

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
DU Correspondent

Speakers in an awareness programme about heart and kidney diseases, organised by Save Life Foundation, encouraged organ donation.

The awareness programme was held at TSC auditorium on Dhaka University campus on Friday. Prof Harun Or Rashid said that a dead man can save many lives by donating his organs.

"But the ignorance about the transformation of kidney, liver and other organs is immense among people of the country. We should spread awareness about the matter," Prof Harun said.

Echoing the same, Prof Kaniz Mawla said, "People of our country are unaware about organ transplant. They become concerned only when their health conditions deteriorate."

"Most of the people have misconception and prejudice about organ transformation. We need to spread awareness that it is for the welfare of the country and therefore for the overall humanity," said another speaker.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg
Kamal proposes allocating Tk 34,819cr to power, energy sector
Pro-poor, pro-people budget, criticism flawed: Hasan
Social safety net prog gets Tk 126,272cr
BD brings changes in 6 missions abroad
8 injured in clash between two BCL factions in CU
Schoolboy commits suicide after family dispute
BD, India celebrate 'Rabindra Jayanti' in London


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft