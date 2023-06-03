Healthcare gets only 3.2pc rise







The allocation for the health sector in the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year has been reduced to approximately 5 percent, a total of Tk 38,052 crore, of the national budget from 5.4 percent in the outgoing fiscal year.



In the proposed budget, a total of Tk 38,052 crore has been allocated for the health sector, which is only Tk 1,189 crore more (3.22 percent) than the allocation in the previous fiscal year - Tk 36,863 crore.

However, expenditure-wise analysis showed there is a significant reduction of Tk 3,641 crore in developmental spending under the health service division. The overall budget is likely to elevate the healthcare cost burden for patients, according to health sector experts.



The proposed budget allocates Tk 29,431 crore for the health service division of the health ministry, which is only Tk 150 crore increase compared to the previous fiscal year's allocation of Tk 29,281 crore.



Within this allocation, the budget for operating costs of the health service division has increased to Tk 17,221 crore from Tk 13,430 crore in the previous fiscal year.



However, the budget for development costs has been reduced to Tk 12,210 crore from Tk 15,851 crore in the same period.



Meanwhile, allocation for the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division has increased by Tk 1,039 crore to Tk 8,621 crore. It was Tk 7,582 crore in the last fiscal.



