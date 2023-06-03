Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Healthcare gets only 3.2pc rise

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Though the budget of Tk 7,61,785 crore placed in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday sees 12.34 percent rise, the healthcare expenditure hasn't increased keeping similarity with the total budget. In the proposed budget, the healthcare sector spending was hiked by just 3.2 percent, according to the budget documents.

The allocation for the health sector in the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year has been reduced to approximately 5 percent, a total of Tk 38,052 crore, of the national budget from 5.4 percent in the outgoing fiscal year.

In the proposed budget, a total of Tk 38,052 crore has been allocated for the health sector, which is only Tk 1,189 crore more (3.22 percent) than the allocation in the previous fiscal year - Tk 36,863 crore.

However, expenditure-wise analysis showed there is a significant reduction of Tk 3,641 crore in developmental spending under the health service division. The overall budget is likely to elevate the healthcare cost burden for patients, according to health sector experts.

The proposed budget allocates Tk 29,431 crore for the health service division of the health ministry, which is only Tk 150 crore increase compared to the previous fiscal year's allocation of Tk 29,281 crore.

Within this allocation, the budget for operating costs of the health service division has increased to Tk 17,221 crore from Tk 13,430 crore in the previous fiscal year.

However, the budget for development costs has been reduced to Tk 12,210 crore from Tk 15,851 crore in the same period.

Meanwhile, allocation for the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division has increased by Tk 1,039 crore to Tk 8,621 crore. It was Tk 7,582 crore in the last fiscal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg
Kamal proposes allocating Tk 34,819cr to power, energy sector
Pro-poor, pro-people budget, criticism flawed: Hasan
Social safety net prog gets Tk 126,272cr
BD brings changes in 6 missions abroad
8 injured in clash between two BCL factions in CU
Schoolboy commits suicide after family dispute
BD, India celebrate 'Rabindra Jayanti' in London


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft