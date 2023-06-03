Dhaka-Ankara ties to deepen further







We believe that Mr Erdogan's win in the election has ushered in a new era in strengthening bilateral relationships between the two countries mainly in the context of supporting Bangladesh for the repatriation of forcibly displaced around 1.3 million Rohingya refugees to their own country-Myanmar.



As part of its foreign policy strategy, Turkey has long been by the side of Bangladesh to find a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis through the repatriation of refugees.

According to a news report published in this daily, Erdogan has reiterated his stance for working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey to a new height. The two leaders exchanged greetings and spoke to each other for 10 minutes over telephone, according to a press release from PMO Press Wing.



However, the telephonic conversation from both sides focused on further stepping up cooperation in various areas including bilateral trade and people-to-people contact for mutual benefits.



This is praiseworthy for the acknowledgement from one of the leading global economies on Bangladesh's success. Such recognition will, no doubt, inspire us to bolster bilateral ties with Turkey.



As Bangladesh's socio-economic development also reflects the island nation's growing enthusiasm to get closer to Turkey, we believe it will also help tilt the global opinion in favour of Bangladesh for its quick elevation to a developing country status.



However, we also believe that it is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership that has brought Bangladesh under the global limelight. We believe there are a number of unexplored areas where bolstering mutual cooperation can result in a win-win partnership for both countries.



It is also reassuring to note that the President Mohammed Shahabuddin will visit Turkey to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Erdogan.



A strategic partnership can enable enhanced political, security, and defence cooperation between the two nations, in alignment with the core national interests of both parties involved. Additionally, economic cooperation can also be expected to improve through this process.



This is undoubtedly the kind of long-term strategic move that can help Bangladesh establish stronger allies across the globe, that will eventually assist us on our road to sustainable and comprehensive development.



In order to see this through, both nations must ensure frequent political visits to discuss plans to further strengthen ties. We must continue to seek opportunities to improve relations with our existing allies as well as other powerful nations in the interest of our nation's progress.



We believe stronger bilateral ties between two countries can play a game changing role in the Asia Pacific region. In the end we appreciate our policy of respect and neutrality to all our foreign friends as Bangladesh believes in "Friendship to all malice to none".



