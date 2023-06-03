Video
Saturday, 3 June, 2023
Home Editorial

Reduce use of plastics

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir,

Environment and climate issues are the major concern in this century. In this 21st century, we arefacing some unprecedented challenges in the human history: the ecological and climate crises are on top of them.

World's Environment Day is going to be celebrated on 5th June. The theme of this year is "beat plastic pollution". From the city to remote villages, mountains or islands -  there has been indiscriminate use of plastic and plastic products in all parts of the country.

Recently, a report by the World Bank revealed that the use of plastic in the urban areas of Bangladesh has increased three times in the last 15 years. This is so alarming for us and our environment. Most of the Plastic we use is single-use plastic. We often see one-time plastic glasses in various offices and educational institutions for our convenience. This increases environmental pollution.

 A bottle to keep with us can be a simple solution. Thus we all should reduce the use of plastic in order to build a beautiful and green future.

FahimFaysal
Student , North South University


