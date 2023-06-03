

Span soil sliding turns Bagatipara bridge risky



Accident is likely in the case of heavy vehicle movement on the bridge. Locals demanded remedial measures urgently in this connection.



This dry season the Boral River has dried up showing the bottom parts of the spans. One of the four spans of the bridge has developed soil slide. Other three spans are well. Due to the defective span, the bridge gets swinging when heavy vehicles get on it.

The 90-metre long span bridge was constructed at Tk 63 lakh in 2004-05 financial year by Local Government & Engineering Department. The construction was made by Messrs Tanvir Enterprise of Natore.



A recent visit found the river like a cropland. A total of 12 piles of the span have been visible by about 2-2.5 feet.

Locals think, at any time soil might be removed from the pile spot.



Commuters and transport drivers said, the bridge has been widely used due to recent repairing of the Tomaltala-Sadimara road and risky Malanchi-Arani main road.



Upazila Engineer Azizur Rahman said, after inspection of the bridge, necessary steps will be taken.



