Six minors among seven drown







LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in two days.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday morning.





It was known that Sabbir was playing on their house yard in the morning. At one stage of playing, Sabbir fell down in a pond next to the house while his family members were unaware of it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Ward No. 2 under Ramaganj Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.



Deceased Saima, 5, was the daughter of Md Selim, a resident of the area.



According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond while she along with others was playing beside it and her mother was busy at cooking.



Family members rescued her and took to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Maisha, daughter of Dudu Mia, a resident of Bagichapur Village in the upazila.



Local sources said Maisha fell in a pond nearby the house at around 2 pm while she was playing beside it, and drowned.



Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Ward No. 8 under Raihanpur Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.



Deceased Mim, 11, was the daughter of Forkan Mia, a resident of the area. She was a sixth grader of a local high school.



According to local sources, Mim went to the pond to take a bath after finishing her school, but did not return. Family members started searching for her and found she was floating in a pond.



She was taken to local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



The Patharghata PS OC confirmed the matter.



CUMILLA: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Debidar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as Abir, 6, son of Amanullah, and Rafi, 6, son of Ful Mia, residents of Chhechrapukuria Village under Sultanpur Union in the upazila.



According to locals, the duo fell down into a pond in the village while they were playing near its bank in the evening.



Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.



Debidar PS OC Khademul Bahar confirmed the incident.



PIROJPUR: A retired school teacher drowned in a canal as two trawlers collided with each other in Nazirpur Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Binay Bhushan Majmudar, 62, a resident of Manoharpur Village under Deulbari Dobra Union in the upazila. He was a retired teacher of Manoharpur Secondary School.



Locals said Binay Bhushan was returning home from Manoharpur Bazar by his own trawler at around 9 pm on Sunday. At that time, another trawler coming from the opposite direction hit his trawler. The teacher's trawler overturned and he along with his younger brother fell in the water.



The younger brother was able to swim to the shore immediately but the teacher surfaced after a while.



Locals rescued him and took to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Moshiur Rahman confirmed the death news.



Nazirpur PS OC Humayun Kabir said the teacher's son Rajib Majumdar filed a case with the PS in this connection.



Seven people including six minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Sherpur, Barguna, Cumilla and Pirojpur, in recent times.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in two days.A minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Sabbir, 3, son of Md Jafar, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Romaganj Union in the upazila.It was known that Sabbir was playing on their house yard in the morning. At one stage of playing, Sabbir fell down in a pond next to the house while his family members were unaware of it.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The incident took place in Ward No. 2 under Ramaganj Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.Deceased Saima, 5, was the daughter of Md Selim, a resident of the area.According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond while she along with others was playing beside it and her mother was busy at cooking.Family members rescued her and took to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The deceased was identified as Maisha, daughter of Dudu Mia, a resident of Bagichapur Village in the upazila.Local sources said Maisha fell in a pond nearby the house at around 2 pm while she was playing beside it, and drowned.Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The incident took place in Ward No. 8 under Raihanpur Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.Deceased Mim, 11, was the daughter of Forkan Mia, a resident of the area. She was a sixth grader of a local high school.According to local sources, Mim went to the pond to take a bath after finishing her school, but did not return. Family members started searching for her and found she was floating in a pond.She was taken to local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.The Patharghata PS OC confirmed the matter.CUMILLA: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Debidar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Abir, 6, son of Amanullah, and Rafi, 6, son of Ful Mia, residents of Chhechrapukuria Village under Sultanpur Union in the upazila.According to locals, the duo fell down into a pond in the village while they were playing near its bank in the evening.Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.Debidar PS OC Khademul Bahar confirmed the incident.PIROJPUR: A retired school teacher drowned in a canal as two trawlers collided with each other in Nazirpur Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Binay Bhushan Majmudar, 62, a resident of Manoharpur Village under Deulbari Dobra Union in the upazila. He was a retired teacher of Manoharpur Secondary School.Locals said Binay Bhushan was returning home from Manoharpur Bazar by his own trawler at around 9 pm on Sunday. At that time, another trawler coming from the opposite direction hit his trawler. The teacher's trawler overturned and he along with his younger brother fell in the water.The younger brother was able to swim to the shore immediately but the teacher surfaced after a while.Locals rescued him and took to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Moshiur Rahman confirmed the death news.Nazirpur PS OC Humayun Kabir said the teacher's son Rajib Majumdar filed a case with the PS in this connection.