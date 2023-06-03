122 detained on different charges in 12 districts





MEHERPUR: Police rescued three abducted female students of Bamandi Dakhil Madrasa in Gangni Upazila of the district from Dhaka on Wednesday.



Three persons were arrested at that time.





On Wednesday night, a team of Gangni Police Station (PS) rescued the girls from Gabtali and Airport areas of the capital and arrested the three youths.



Gangni PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak said on May 28, three female students left their house of Debi Village in Gangni Upazila to go to madrasa. One of them is of class eight and other two are of class seven. Then they went missing.



Later on, their family members lodged a general diary with the PS in this connection.



Following this, Bamandi Police Camp In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Israfil Hossain raided various places in Dhaka on Wednesday night with the help of information technology and rescued the girls and arrested the kidnapper, the OC added.



The OC further said that the detained youths had kept the girls in Dhaka with the lure of jobs. The families of the girls filed a case against the kidnappers with the PS.



Meanwhile, the process of medical test of three female students and producing the detainees to court is going on, the OC added.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police arrested a man along with a foreign pistol from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Monoj, 25, son of late Nipul Molla, a resident of Joyrampur Village under Hogalbaria Union in the upazila.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Taragunia Palli Bidyut Para area at dawn, and arrested Monoj along with a foreign pistol.



The arrested is an accused of 12 cases filed with the PS, said police.



Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman confirmed the matter.



KHULNA: Rapid Action Battalion of Khulna-6 (RAB-6) arrested three members of motorcycle burglars' syndicate including its chief on Saturday.



They were arrested from Khulna and Gopalganj, said a RAB-6 press release. Also three stolen motor cycles were seized from their possession.



Being informed secretly, the RAB team conducted a drive in Rupsha Upazila and arrested the chief of motorcycle stealing syndicate Ohidul Sheikh, 26, of Rampal Upazila in Bagerhat District. During the drive, one stolen motorcycle was seized and 21 master keys which were used for stealing.



Following his statement, the RAB team arrested Kudrat Molla, 25, of Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat and Rabbi, 20, of Kashiani Village in Gopalganj.



The RAB men also seized two stealing motorcycles from the residence of Sazzat Sheikh, an absconding member of the stealing syndicate.



The press release said, Kudrat Molla, a member of the motorcycle theft syndicate, who is also working as a lineman, targeted valuable motorcycle in greater Khulna area and gives signal to the syndicate chief Ohidul.



Getting information, the syndicate chief goes to the spot and steals the motorcycle with his master key within a few seconds in cooperation with other members including absconding Sazzad Sheikh and Nizam Hossain.



The RAB-6 is continuing drive to arrest absconding syndicate members.



The arrestees and stolen motorcycles were handed over to Rupsha PS. A case was filed with the PS in this connection.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 20 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Teknaf Upazila of the district in three days.



Police, in a drive, rescued 19 Rohingya people including children from a house and arrested five suspected members of a human trafficking gang from the upazila on Friday night.



The arrestees are: Zahid, 30, son of Selim, Jamal, 38, son of Hashem, Hazera, 50, wife of Amin Sharif, Yunus, 24, son of Ali zohr and Dwin Islam, son of Mohammad Shah.



Police, however, were not confirmed whether the Rohingyas were trafficked or entered the Bangladesh territory illegally through Teknaf border. Among the Rohingyas, six were women, six men and seven children.



Teknaf PS OC Abdul Halim said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the house of one Amin Sharif at Naitangpara in the upazila at around 11:30 pm and detained them.



Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the alleged traffickers tried to flee the place but police arrested the five people in this connection. Legal procedure is under process, the OC added.



Meanwhile, members of RAB on Wednesday night arrested another person in connection with the recovery of bodies of three friends from a remote hill in Teknaf Upazila.



The arrestee is Emrul. With this, two people have been arrested so far in this connection.



RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Saiful Islam in a press conference at its office on Thursday said they arrested Emarul from a remote area of Habibchhara hill on Wednesday night.



The official said the three friends Mohammad Yusuf of Jalalabad Sawdagarpara under Eidgaon Upazila, Rubel of Sadar Upazila and Imran from Nuniachhara Upazila in the district were going to Teknaf from the district town on April 28 to choose a bride.



A group of miscreants obstructed their CNG-run auto-rickshaw on their way to Teknaf and took them into a deep hill.



They demanded a ransom of Tk 30 lakh and sent a video clip of the torture to the victims' families, said the RAB official.



The criminals killed three people and burnt the bodies to hide evidences as they did not get the ransom as per their demand.



He said they could not trace the locations of the kidnappers as the miscreants had changed it repeatedly.



But finally using tech surveillance, they arrested one Syed Hossain alias Sonali Dakat was arrested from Teknaf on Tuesday.



The decomposed bodies of three friends have been found 25 days after they were abducted from the hill on Wednesday noon as per the information given by him. The bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



During the primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed their involvement in the kidnapping and targeting well-off people for ransom.



The criminals destroyed the evidences by dumping the bodies of the victims, who or their families failed to meet their demand, in the hills so that no one could find their bodies, he added.



CHAPAINAWANGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested an alleged arms peddler with an USA-made pistol, two magazines and seven rounds of bullet from Sonamasjid frontier in the district on Friday night.



The arrested is Komol, 38, a resident of Hetanka Chotomasjid Village under Boalia PS in Rajshahi.



Acting on a tip-off, a special patrol team of the BGB of 59 battalion raided Koilabari Toll Plaza area on the Sonamasjid-Rajshahi highway and detained a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at around 10:30 pm, said the BGB sources.



After searching the body of Komol, a passenger of the detained vehicle, the BGB men found the arms and ammunition, the sources added.



Later on, BGB handed him over to the Shibganj PS.



NOAKHALI: One day before BNP's public rally, six leaders and activists were arrested from the district on Friday night.



The arrested men are District Chhatra Dal Vice-President Anwar Hossain Rocky, and activists Md Noman, Alauddin Bhuiyan, Dulal, Sajib and Nur Uddin.



Police arrested them from different places of Sadar Upazila at night.



Noakhali BNP General Secretary Adv Abdur Rahman said, "A vested quarter is doing this with great enthusiasm ahead of our public meeting today. We demand the release of the arrested leaders and activists."



"A number of cases have been filed against the arrested men and of them, some were warranted accused," said Sudharam Model PS OC Anwarul Islam.



FARIDPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four members of an inter-district motorcycle theft gang on Friday.

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered during the operation.



The arrested are: Abdullah Sheikh, Md Sumon Molla, Md Naimur Rahman Naim, and Md Wahidur Rahman. They are residents of different areas of Chatul Union under Boalmari Upazila of the district.



Faridpur DB Police OC Md Rakibul Islam said acting on tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Baikhir Chourasta area of the union and arrested them.



Meanwhile, they recovered motorcycles, identified as a black-colored Pulsar and a red-colored Discover, were confirmed to be stolen property.



He also said the accused had been stealing motorcycles from different locations and selling them at significantly lower prices.



A case was filed with Boalmari PS against them in this regard, the official added.



NILPHAMARI: Police have arrested a Jamaat-e-Islami leader in Sadar Upazila of the district on charge of holding secret meeting and involving his anti-state activities.



Arrested Surat Ali Shah, 65, is Nayebe Ameer of Sanggolsi Union, a resident of Kachharipara Village.



Nilphamari Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar said Surat Ali is the active activist and he has been involved in some anti-state activities including of holding secret meetings.



Surat Ali will be produced before the court after legal procedure, the OC added.



SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested 18 BNP leaders and activists conducting several drives across five upazilas in the district.



The arrestees include BNP Vice-President Amar Krishna Das, Kawakola Union President Badal Mandal Gutu, Kalia Haripur Union Organizing Secretaries Monir Hossain Khan and Mamun alias Pora Mamun and others.



Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Md Hannan Mia said police conducted several drives in Sadar, Raiganj, Tarash, Shahjadpur, Belkuchi upazilas and Enayetpur PS areas, and arrested 18 leaders and activists of BNP.



THAKURGAON: Two people who identified them as members of the DB were arrested for extorting people in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The arrested are Munna Hossain, 36, and Nur Mohammad, 37, hail from Fulbaria Upazila in Dinajpur.



Ranisankail PS OC Gulfamul Islam Mondal said the arrested identifying them as the DB men realised Tk 18,000 from an indigenous Amin Mardic by intimidating him that he will be implicated in a drug case unless the money is paid.



The incident happened in Sundarpur area under Hossaingaon Union of the upazila at noon.



Suspecting their movement, locals informed police of the matter and caught them, said the OC.



During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to realising the extortion money from the man by issuing a threat to implicate in a drug case.



A process was underway to file cases against them in this connection, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: A total of 18 people were detained on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Police arrested 13 gamblers from Sholoshahar Rail Station area of the city on Saturday night.



Panchliash PS OC Nazim Uddin said during the drive, materials including playing cards used for gambling and Tk 5,730 were seized from their possession.



Cases have been filed against them with the PS, he added.



Meanwhile, five alleged dacoits from have been arrested from Rail Station area under Kotwali PS in the city.



The arrested are Md Moinuddin, 25, Md Ismail, 28, Md Sakib, 26, Md Yasin Arafat, 22 and Md Rasel, 20.



Acting on a tip off, a team of police conducted drive in the aforesaid area and arrested the dacoits when they were taking preparation to commit robbery, said Kotwali PS OC Jahedul Kabir.



Police also recovered five sharp knives from their possessions.



A case was filed with Kotwali PS in this connection, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 45 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.



Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining eight were arrested on various charges.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on different charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrested, eight had warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining 12 were arrested on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.



A total of 122 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 12 districts- Meherpur, Kushtia, Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Chapainawabganj, Noakhali, Faridpur, Nilphamari, Sirajganj, Thakurgaon, Chattogram and Rajshahi, in recent times.MEHERPUR: Police rescued three abducted female students of Bamandi Dakhil Madrasa in Gangni Upazila of the district from Dhaka on Wednesday.Three persons were arrested at that time.The arrested are Hasan Ali, 20, hailed from Alamdanga Upazila in Chuadanga District, Alamgir Hossain, 22, of Sribardi Upazila of Sherpur District, and Roman Chowdhury, 24, of Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area.On Wednesday night, a team of Gangni Police Station (PS) rescued the girls from Gabtali and Airport areas of the capital and arrested the three youths.Gangni PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak said on May 28, three female students left their house of Debi Village in Gangni Upazila to go to madrasa. One of them is of class eight and other two are of class seven. Then they went missing.Later on, their family members lodged a general diary with the PS in this connection.Following this, Bamandi Police Camp In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Israfil Hossain raided various places in Dhaka on Wednesday night with the help of information technology and rescued the girls and arrested the kidnapper, the OC added.The OC further said that the detained youths had kept the girls in Dhaka with the lure of jobs. The families of the girls filed a case against the kidnappers with the PS.Meanwhile, the process of medical test of three female students and producing the detainees to court is going on, the OC added.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police arrested a man along with a foreign pistol from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.The arrested person is Monoj, 25, son of late Nipul Molla, a resident of Joyrampur Village under Hogalbaria Union in the upazila.Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Taragunia Palli Bidyut Para area at dawn, and arrested Monoj along with a foreign pistol.The arrested is an accused of 12 cases filed with the PS, said police.Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman confirmed the matter.KHULNA: Rapid Action Battalion of Khulna-6 (RAB-6) arrested three members of motorcycle burglars' syndicate including its chief on Saturday.They were arrested from Khulna and Gopalganj, said a RAB-6 press release. Also three stolen motor cycles were seized from their possession.Being informed secretly, the RAB team conducted a drive in Rupsha Upazila and arrested the chief of motorcycle stealing syndicate Ohidul Sheikh, 26, of Rampal Upazila in Bagerhat District. During the drive, one stolen motorcycle was seized and 21 master keys which were used for stealing.Following his statement, the RAB team arrested Kudrat Molla, 25, of Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat and Rabbi, 20, of Kashiani Village in Gopalganj.The RAB men also seized two stealing motorcycles from the residence of Sazzat Sheikh, an absconding member of the stealing syndicate.The press release said, Kudrat Molla, a member of the motorcycle theft syndicate, who is also working as a lineman, targeted valuable motorcycle in greater Khulna area and gives signal to the syndicate chief Ohidul.Getting information, the syndicate chief goes to the spot and steals the motorcycle with his master key within a few seconds in cooperation with other members including absconding Sazzad Sheikh and Nizam Hossain.The RAB-6 is continuing drive to arrest absconding syndicate members.The arrestees and stolen motorcycles were handed over to Rupsha PS. A case was filed with the PS in this connection.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 20 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Teknaf Upazila of the district in three days.Police, in a drive, rescued 19 Rohingya people including children from a house and arrested five suspected members of a human trafficking gang from the upazila on Friday night.The arrestees are: Zahid, 30, son of Selim, Jamal, 38, son of Hashem, Hazera, 50, wife of Amin Sharif, Yunus, 24, son of Ali zohr and Dwin Islam, son of Mohammad Shah.Police, however, were not confirmed whether the Rohingyas were trafficked or entered the Bangladesh territory illegally through Teknaf border. Among the Rohingyas, six were women, six men and seven children.Teknaf PS OC Abdul Halim said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the house of one Amin Sharif at Naitangpara in the upazila at around 11:30 pm and detained them.Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the alleged traffickers tried to flee the place but police arrested the five people in this connection. Legal procedure is under process, the OC added.Meanwhile, members of RAB on Wednesday night arrested another person in connection with the recovery of bodies of three friends from a remote hill in Teknaf Upazila.The arrestee is Emrul. With this, two people have been arrested so far in this connection.RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Saiful Islam in a press conference at its office on Thursday said they arrested Emarul from a remote area of Habibchhara hill on Wednesday night.The official said the three friends Mohammad Yusuf of Jalalabad Sawdagarpara under Eidgaon Upazila, Rubel of Sadar Upazila and Imran from Nuniachhara Upazila in the district were going to Teknaf from the district town on April 28 to choose a bride.A group of miscreants obstructed their CNG-run auto-rickshaw on their way to Teknaf and took them into a deep hill.They demanded a ransom of Tk 30 lakh and sent a video clip of the torture to the victims' families, said the RAB official.The criminals killed three people and burnt the bodies to hide evidences as they did not get the ransom as per their demand.He said they could not trace the locations of the kidnappers as the miscreants had changed it repeatedly.But finally using tech surveillance, they arrested one Syed Hossain alias Sonali Dakat was arrested from Teknaf on Tuesday.The decomposed bodies of three friends have been found 25 days after they were abducted from the hill on Wednesday noon as per the information given by him. The bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.During the primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed their involvement in the kidnapping and targeting well-off people for ransom.The criminals destroyed the evidences by dumping the bodies of the victims, who or their families failed to meet their demand, in the hills so that no one could find their bodies, he added.CHAPAINAWANGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested an alleged arms peddler with an USA-made pistol, two magazines and seven rounds of bullet from Sonamasjid frontier in the district on Friday night.The arrested is Komol, 38, a resident of Hetanka Chotomasjid Village under Boalia PS in Rajshahi.Acting on a tip-off, a special patrol team of the BGB of 59 battalion raided Koilabari Toll Plaza area on the Sonamasjid-Rajshahi highway and detained a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at around 10:30 pm, said the BGB sources.After searching the body of Komol, a passenger of the detained vehicle, the BGB men found the arms and ammunition, the sources added.Later on, BGB handed him over to the Shibganj PS.NOAKHALI: One day before BNP's public rally, six leaders and activists were arrested from the district on Friday night.The arrested men are District Chhatra Dal Vice-President Anwar Hossain Rocky, and activists Md Noman, Alauddin Bhuiyan, Dulal, Sajib and Nur Uddin.Police arrested them from different places of Sadar Upazila at night.Noakhali BNP General Secretary Adv Abdur Rahman said, "A vested quarter is doing this with great enthusiasm ahead of our public meeting today. We demand the release of the arrested leaders and activists.""A number of cases have been filed against the arrested men and of them, some were warranted accused," said Sudharam Model PS OC Anwarul Islam.FARIDPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four members of an inter-district motorcycle theft gang on Friday.Two stolen motorcycles were recovered during the operation.The arrested are: Abdullah Sheikh, Md Sumon Molla, Md Naimur Rahman Naim, and Md Wahidur Rahman. They are residents of different areas of Chatul Union under Boalmari Upazila of the district.Faridpur DB Police OC Md Rakibul Islam said acting on tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Baikhir Chourasta area of the union and arrested them.Meanwhile, they recovered motorcycles, identified as a black-colored Pulsar and a red-colored Discover, were confirmed to be stolen property.He also said the accused had been stealing motorcycles from different locations and selling them at significantly lower prices.A case was filed with Boalmari PS against them in this regard, the official added.NILPHAMARI: Police have arrested a Jamaat-e-Islami leader in Sadar Upazila of the district on charge of holding secret meeting and involving his anti-state activities.Arrested Surat Ali Shah, 65, is Nayebe Ameer of Sanggolsi Union, a resident of Kachharipara Village.Nilphamari Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar said Surat Ali is the active activist and he has been involved in some anti-state activities including of holding secret meetings.Surat Ali will be produced before the court after legal procedure, the OC added.SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested 18 BNP leaders and activists conducting several drives across five upazilas in the district.The arrestees include BNP Vice-President Amar Krishna Das, Kawakola Union President Badal Mandal Gutu, Kalia Haripur Union Organizing Secretaries Monir Hossain Khan and Mamun alias Pora Mamun and others.Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Md Hannan Mia said police conducted several drives in Sadar, Raiganj, Tarash, Shahjadpur, Belkuchi upazilas and Enayetpur PS areas, and arrested 18 leaders and activists of BNP.THAKURGAON: Two people who identified them as members of the DB were arrested for extorting people in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested are Munna Hossain, 36, and Nur Mohammad, 37, hail from Fulbaria Upazila in Dinajpur.Ranisankail PS OC Gulfamul Islam Mondal said the arrested identifying them as the DB men realised Tk 18,000 from an indigenous Amin Mardic by intimidating him that he will be implicated in a drug case unless the money is paid.The incident happened in Sundarpur area under Hossaingaon Union of the upazila at noon.Suspecting their movement, locals informed police of the matter and caught them, said the OC.During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to realising the extortion money from the man by issuing a threat to implicate in a drug case.A process was underway to file cases against them in this connection, the OC added.CHATTOGRAM: A total of 18 people were detained on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Police arrested 13 gamblers from Sholoshahar Rail Station area of the city on Saturday night.Panchliash PS OC Nazim Uddin said during the drive, materials including playing cards used for gambling and Tk 5,730 were seized from their possession.Cases have been filed against them with the PS, he added.Meanwhile, five alleged dacoits from have been arrested from Rail Station area under Kotwali PS in the city.The arrested are Md Moinuddin, 25, Md Ismail, 28, Md Sakib, 26, Md Yasin Arafat, 22 and Md Rasel, 20.Acting on a tip off, a team of police conducted drive in the aforesaid area and arrested the dacoits when they were taking preparation to commit robbery, said Kotwali PS OC Jahedul Kabir.Police also recovered five sharp knives from their possessions.A case was filed with Kotwali PS in this connection, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: A total of 45 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges in the city.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining eight were arrested on various charges.Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on different charges.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.Among the arrested, eight had warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining 12 were arrested on various charges.However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.