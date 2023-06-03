Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Jahidur Rahman Sohag

685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope

685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope

DACOPE, KHULNA, June 2: After 14 years of Cyclone Aila, a total of 685 Aila-hit families of two unions in Dacope Upazila of the district are yet to return to their houses.  

They lost their houses and lands due to Aila. Later on, they didn't get any other land for raising new houses. That is why these families have been on embankment of the Water Development Board (WDB) since 2009, year of Aila impact.

Cyclone Aila hit the coastal region of mangrove forest Sundarban on May 25.  Three polders of the upazila got vandalised at a moment. Kamarkhola and Sutarkhali unions were turned into debris.

A total of 16 people died, seven went missing while 11 ones wounded. River water level recorded about 8-10 foot rise in tidal surge. Strong current breached parts of the embankment causing crores of Taka damage.

Thousands of houseless people took shelter on the WDB embankment. After Aila, crores of Taka allocation of government and private sources got misused due to negligence of public representatives.

Later on, under Army supervision, the embankment was constructed, and the closer was blocked at higher coast. And the area was declared water-free by February 13 in 2010.

Over the years, the government assistance to these families has also been suspended.

The main living means of people in this area is prawn and forest resources. At present shrimp fry netting is restricted, and the forest resource collection has decreased. In quest of livelihood they are selling physical labour in different towns of the country.

Aziz Mallik and Dipak Mandal of Kalabogi area said, after losing their houses due to Aila and finding no space for starting new living, they have been living on the embankment. It is uncertain whether they will get houses again, if not rehabilitated by the government.

Sutarkhali Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir said, due to land crisis, 500 families are yet to return to houses; they are living in inhuman condition on old WDB embankment; finding no employment opportunities, they are working outside for survival; they are in acute drinking water crisis; in a compelling condition, many are drinking unsafe pond water; internal communication is very deplorable; improved living holds no mark of existence in Aila-hit areas; the government has implemented big projects financed by the World Bank; but in the absence of erosion prevention, the embankment has also fallen into threat.

Kamarkhola Union Chairman Panchanan Mandal said, 185 Aila victim families are still living on WDB embankment. A trying is going on to rehabilitate them on government Khas lands, he added.  

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sheikh Abdul Quader said, most of the people who were living on WDB embankment after Alia have been accommodated at Ashrayan houses in phase, and the remaining ones will also be given houses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Span soil sliding turns Bagatipara bridge risky
Six minors among seven drown
122 detained on different charges in 12 districts
685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope
Youth stabbed to death at Patiya
Three held with gold at Benapole
Four unnatural deaths in two dists
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft