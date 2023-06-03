685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope



DACOPE, KHULNA, June 2: After 14 years of Cyclone Aila, a total of 685 Aila-hit families of two unions in Dacope Upazila of the district are yet to return to their houses.They lost their houses and lands due to Aila. Later on, they didn't get any other land for raising new houses. That is why these families have been on embankment of the Water Development Board (WDB) since 2009, year of Aila impact.Cyclone Aila hit the coastal region of mangrove forest Sundarban on May 25. Three polders of the upazila got vandalised at a moment. Kamarkhola and Sutarkhali unions were turned into debris.A total of 16 people died, seven went missing while 11 ones wounded. River water level recorded about 8-10 foot rise in tidal surge. Strong current breached parts of the embankment causing crores of Taka damage.Thousands of houseless people took shelter on the WDB embankment. After Aila, crores of Taka allocation of government and private sources got misused due to negligence of public representatives.Later on, under Army supervision, the embankment was constructed, and the closer was blocked at higher coast. And the area was declared water-free by February 13 in 2010.Over the years, the government assistance to these families has also been suspended.The main living means of people in this area is prawn and forest resources. At present shrimp fry netting is restricted, and the forest resource collection has decreased. In quest of livelihood they are selling physical labour in different towns of the country.Aziz Mallik and Dipak Mandal of Kalabogi area said, after losing their houses due to Aila and finding no space for starting new living, they have been living on the embankment. It is uncertain whether they will get houses again, if not rehabilitated by the government.Sutarkhali Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir said, due to land crisis, 500 families are yet to return to houses; they are living in inhuman condition on old WDB embankment; finding no employment opportunities, they are working outside for survival; they are in acute drinking water crisis; in a compelling condition, many are drinking unsafe pond water; internal communication is very deplorable; improved living holds no mark of existence in Aila-hit areas; the government has implemented big projects financed by the World Bank; but in the absence of erosion prevention, the embankment has also fallen into threat.Kamarkhola Union Chairman Panchanan Mandal said, 185 Aila victim families are still living on WDB embankment. A trying is going on to rehabilitate them on government Khas lands, he added.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sheikh Abdul Quader said, most of the people who were living on WDB embankment after Alia have been accommodated at Ashrayan houses in phase, and the remaining ones will also be given houses.