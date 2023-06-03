Video
Home Countryside

Youth stabbed to death at Patiya

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent


PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, June 2: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahedul Islam, 20, a resident of Chhanhara area of the upazila. He was a student of Patiya Government College.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station (PS) Liton Sarker said a group of 10 to 12 people deliberately stabbed Shahedul Islam in front of his maternal house in the village at around 10 pm due to a dispute over money transactions, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor of the emergency department declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.


