Youth stabbed to death at Patiya

PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, June 2: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Shahedul Islam, 20, a resident of Chhanhara area of the upazila. He was a student of Patiya Government College.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station (PS) Liton Sarker said a group of 10 to 12 people deliberately stabbed Shahedul Islam in front of his maternal house in the village at around 10 pm due to a dispute over money transactions, leaving him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor of the emergency department declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.A case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.