Youth stabbed to death at Patiya
PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, June 2: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Shahedul Islam, 20, a resident of Chhanhara area of the upazila. He was a student of Patiya Government College.
Locals rescued him and took to Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor of the emergency department declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.