|
Three held with gold at Benapole
|
SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 2: Members of Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID), in a drive, arrested three alleged gold smugglers along with 20 gold bars weighing 2.32 kilograms from Benapole check post in Sharsha Upazila of the district recently.
The arrested are Rony Ahmmed, 44, Mohiuddin, 36, hail from Lohachura Village of Gopalganj, and Habib Mia, 37, from Baneshwardi Village of Faridpur.
Later on, hearing their statement the officials gave them medicine and recovered the gold bars from their rectum, he said.
They were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after filing of a case against them, the official added.