Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three held with gold at Benapole

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent


SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 2: Members of Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID), in a drive, arrested three alleged gold smugglers along with 20 gold bars weighing 2.32 kilograms from Benapole check post in Sharsha Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested are Rony Ahmmed, 44, Mohiuddin, 36, hail from Lohachura Village of Gopalganj, and Habib Mia, 37, from Baneshwardi Village of Faridpur.
CIID Benapole Unit Deputy Director Shaikh Arefin Zahedi said the trio entered the check post to go to India aiming to smuggle the gold on Monday morning. At that time, the officials of the department detained them and took to investigation centre as their movements were suspicious.

Later on, hearing their statement the officials gave them medicine and recovered the gold bars from their rectum, he said.
The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 1.74 crore.

They were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after filing of a case against them, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Span soil sliding turns Bagatipara bridge risky
Six minors among seven drown
122 detained on different charges in 12 districts
685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope
Youth stabbed to death at Patiya
Three held with gold at Benapole
Four unnatural deaths in two dists
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft