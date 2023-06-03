Three held with gold at Benapole





SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 2: Members of Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID), in a drive, arrested three alleged gold smugglers along with 20 gold bars weighing 2.32 kilograms from Benapole check post in Sharsha Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are Rony Ahmmed, 44, Mohiuddin, 36, hail from Lohachura Village of Gopalganj, and Habib Mia, 37, from Baneshwardi Village of Faridpur.CIID Benapole Unit Deputy Director Shaikh Arefin Zahedi said the trio entered the check post to go to India aiming to smuggle the gold on Monday morning. At that time, the officials of the department detained them and took to investigation centre as their movements were suspicious.Later on, hearing their statement the officials gave them medicine and recovered the gold bars from their rectum, he said.The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 1.74 crore.They were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after filing of a case against them, the official added.