Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
Four unnatural deaths in two dists

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Four people died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Faridpur, in three days.
CHATTOGRAM: A youth died after falling from the roof of a shuttle train of Chattogram University (CU) at Chowdhury Hat Railway Station on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yasin, 30, hailed from Fatehpur Village under Hathazari Upazila in the district.
Police said Yasin boarded the train from the CU Station.

When the train was approaching Chowdhury Hat station at around 2 pm, Yasin tried to climb to the roof but he fell down and was critically injured.

Nurul Alam, in-charge at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Camp, said CU students and locals took him to a local private clinic, but the doctor referred him to the CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 2:50pm.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

FARIDPUR: Three labourers died and another injured after a heap of mud fell on them while working beside an under construction bridge in Sadarpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Md Antar, 20, of Kabirpur area of Faridpur Sadar, Md Julhas Mir, 24, of Kaujuri Union, and Md Jabed Khan, 23, of Udaypur Village of Bagerhat District. The injured is Nazrul Islam, 30.

Sadarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ahsan Mahmud Rasel said the accident occurred at around 12pm in Jamaddar Dangi area under Bhasan Char Union of the upazila.

Witness Mizanur Rahman said four labourers were working at the construction site of a bridge which is being built on Jamaddar Canal.

All of sudden, a heap of mud fell on them. Locals rescued a labourer alive but other three workers were stuck under the mud.
Later on, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarpur Police Station (PS) Subrata Golder said they brought the bodies to the PS.
Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.


