KISHOREGANJ, June 2: A boy was killed by lightning strike in Nikli Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Sarwar Alam, 11, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Chhetra Village under Guroi Union in the upazila.





Later on, the family members recovered his body.



Officer-in-Charge of Nikli Police Station Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.



KISHOREGANJ, June 2: A boy was killed by lightning strike in Nikli Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sarwar Alam, 11, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Chhetra Village under Guroi Union in the upazila.According to locals, the boy was playing football in a field next to their house in the afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck on him. He died on the spot.Later on, the family members recovered his body.Officer-in-Charge of Nikli Police Station Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.