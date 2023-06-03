Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Nut cultivation on the rise at Raninagar

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

Nut cultivation on the rise at Raninagar

Nut cultivation on the rise at Raninagar

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, June 2: Nut farming is increasing day by day in Raninagar Upazila of the district. This ground fruit is locally known as white gold in northern region.

This year's nut cultivation has registered a bumper yielding for favourable weather in the upazila.

The less-cost but high-profit farming has encouraged growers. But compared to other upazilas of the district, the nut cultivation is thinly cultivated at Raninagar.

About 75 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under the nut cultivation in eight unions of the upazila. The nut yielding has been good in Mirat and Kashimpur unions because of sandy loam and clayey soil.

According to field sources, the nut yielding per ha stands at about 2.5 tonnes. After cutting transplanted Aman, growers are used to cultivate nut along with other crops.

The way the nut farming is increasing at Raninagar, the crop will appear as a bright potential if high-yielding nut seeds, fertiliser, and other farming tools are supplied timely by the government.
 
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahidul Islam said, the nut is a nutritious fruit. In order to enhance interest of growers, growers are given necessary advice, he added.

He further said, if weather goes fair, pest attack and disease are not so high.

After getting good production and good price, growers will start to smile, the official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Span soil sliding turns Bagatipara bridge risky
Six minors among seven drown
122 detained on different charges in 12 districts
685 Aila-displaced families still living on embankment at Dacope
Youth stabbed to death at Patiya
Three held with gold at Benapole
Four unnatural deaths in two dists
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft