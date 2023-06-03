

Nut cultivation on the rise at Raninagar



This year's nut cultivation has registered a bumper yielding for favourable weather in the upazila.



The less-cost but high-profit farming has encouraged growers. But compared to other upazilas of the district, the nut cultivation is thinly cultivated at Raninagar.

About 75 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under the nut cultivation in eight unions of the upazila. The nut yielding has been good in Mirat and Kashimpur unions because of sandy loam and clayey soil.



According to field sources, the nut yielding per ha stands at about 2.5 tonnes. After cutting transplanted Aman, growers are used to cultivate nut along with other crops.



The way the nut farming is increasing at Raninagar, the crop will appear as a bright potential if high-yielding nut seeds, fertiliser, and other farming tools are supplied timely by the government.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahidul Islam said, the nut is a nutritious fruit. In order to enhance interest of growers, growers are given necessary advice, he added.



He further said, if weather goes fair, pest attack and disease are not so high.



After getting good production and good price, growers will start to smile, the official maintained.



