Nine to die, 14 get life term in murder cases







JHENIDAH: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in Shailkupa Upazila in 2008.



Jhenidah Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Abdul Matin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Sarjina Khatun, wife of Harun-Ur-Rashid, a resident of Uttar Boalia Village of Shailkupa Upazila in the district.



The court also fined her Tk 20,000.



According to the case statement, on July 25 in 2008, Harun-Ur-Rashid was strangled to death by his wife Sarjina Khatun and Sarjina's boyfriend Liton Hossain.



Md Ibrahim, brother of the deceased, filed a case accusing Sarjina and Liton with Shailkupa Police Station (PS) in this regard.



After the investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 24 in 2008 accusing Sarjina Khatun and Liton.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



However, the court also acquitted accused Liton as the charges brought against him were not proved during the prosecution.



RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to jail until death for killing his wife in 2020.



Rajshahi Additional City and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Azhar Ali, 55, son of late Abdul Jalil, a resident of Birastail Dalapukur area under Airport PS in the city.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Akhterul Alam Babu confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Azhar Ali often had tortured his wife Delwara Bibi on numerous occasions. He strangled her to death at one stage of an altercation with his wife on April 13, 2020.



The deceased's brother Akhter Ali lodged a murder case with Airport PS in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Azhar Ali.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



PIROJPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing of an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Sadar Upazila on May 6, 2019.



Pirojpur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Mahiduzzaman handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convicts are: Dulal Molla, 40, Saidul Islam, 33, Shahidul Islam, 36, and Belal Sheikh, 30. All of them are residents of Kadamtala Union under Sadar Upazila.



The court also acquitted two accused Anis Sheikh and Hafizul Sheikh as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

Deceased Tanvir Ahsan Sakib was the son of late Altaf Hossain Hawlader of the same union and a BCL activist.



PP of the court Faruk Sarder confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, the convicts stabbed Sakib with sharp weapons over a union parishad election on May 6, 2019 and then, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on the following day.



Later on, the deceased's mother lodged a case with Pirojpur Sadar PS accusing them.



After investigating the case, the investigation officer submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the six people on February 10, 2019.



Testifying evidences, records and hearing of 25 witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.



FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Alfadanga Upazila on August 3, 2020.



Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Shihabul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The convict is Rabiul Islam Robi, 42, a resident of Shialdi Village under the upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



Deceased Afroza Alam was the wife of the convict and a resident of Uttarmala Village under the same upazila. She was an assistant teacher of Shialdi Government Primary School.



PP of the court Sanwar Hossain confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Rabiul and Afroza got married 14 years back and they used to live in a rented house in Gorania area of the upazila. The couple had family feuds for long over several matters. On August 3, 2020, Robi strangled Afroza to death in the rented house.



Later on, police recovered the body and a case was filed with Alfadanga PS accusing Rabiul Islam Robi in this regard.



On September 12 in 2020, investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Foysal Ahmed submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.



Testifying witnesses and the evidences, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.



KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing of his stepbrother in Daulatpur Upazila in 2021.



Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Ruhul Amin passed the verdict in presence of the accused.



The convict is Milon Hossain, 38, son of Nandu Mandol, a resident of Jamalpur Kandipara Village under the upazila.



The court also acquitted another accused Sohel Rana from the case as the charges brought against him were not proved.



According to the prosecution, there had long been a dispute between Milon and his step-brother Famid Hossain over paternal properties.



The convict stabbed Famid with sharp weapons while he was taking tea at a stall at their village on April 11, 2021, leaving Famid dead on the spot.



The deceased's wife Rozina Khatun, as plaintiff, filed a murder case with Daulatpur PS accusing Milon and Sohel Rana.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet against the accused on September 26 in the same year of the incident.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced eight people to death by hanging for killing BCL leader Mehedi Hasan Jashim by firing in 2013.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Amina Farhin pronounced the judgement at around 11:30 am.



The condemned convicts are: Ali Hossain Bachchu, 43, Mostafa, 43, Khokon, 48, Abul Hossain, 68, Mobarak Ullah, 61, Kabir Hossain Ripon, 26, Jafar Ahmed, 61, and Hizbur Rahman Shawpan, 40.



Police have submitted charge-sheet against 12 accused in the case. Of them, four died. During the judgement, seven accused were present in the court.



Convict Shawpan is absconding, the court sources said.



Deceased Jashim was the literary affairs secretary of Chandraganj Kafil Uddin Degree College Unit of BCL. He was the son of Mofiz Ullah of Sadar Upazila.



According to the prosecution, Mofiz Ulla of Srirampur Village had longstanding enmity with Mubarak Ulla and Ali Hossain Bachchu over a piece of land.



As a sequel to it, Mubarak and his supporters beat Mofiz Ullah and his family members on January 7, 2013. Later on, a case was filed over the incident.



On February 10 in 2013, Jashim went to his relative's house in Radhapur Village and stayed there. The accused entered the house by breaking the window grill at night and shot Jasim, leaving him seriously injured.



Jashim was rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead. The next day, a murder case was filed with Laxmipur Sadar PS following a complaint lodged by Jashim's father.



KHAGRACHHARI: A court in the district on Monday sentenced seven people to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2014.



Khagrachhari District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shahin Uddin passed the verdict in presence of the convicts.



The convicts are: Mizanur Rahman, 70, his son Shah Alam, Md Harun, Nurul Absar, Md Abdul Motaleb, Md Rejaul Karim and Md Rasel. Among the convicts, Rasel is now on the run.



The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each.



According to the prosecution, on February 1, 2014, the convicts hacked Nurul Haq alias Hockey Company to death in a board day light over land dispute.



A case had been filed against the seven people and other 6 to 7 unnamed people with Ramgarh PS in this regard.



The investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the convicts on November on the same year.



Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Separate courts in recent times sentenced nine people to death and 14 others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in seven districts- Jhenidah, Rajshahi, Pirojpur, Faridpur, Kushtia, Laxmipur and Khagrachhari.JHENIDAH: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in Shailkupa Upazila in 2008.Jhenidah Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Abdul Matin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Sarjina Khatun, wife of Harun-Ur-Rashid, a resident of Uttar Boalia Village of Shailkupa Upazila in the district.The court also fined her Tk 20,000.According to the case statement, on July 25 in 2008, Harun-Ur-Rashid was strangled to death by his wife Sarjina Khatun and Sarjina's boyfriend Liton Hossain.Md Ibrahim, brother of the deceased, filed a case accusing Sarjina and Liton with Shailkupa Police Station (PS) in this regard.After the investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 24 in 2008 accusing Sarjina Khatun and Liton.Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.However, the court also acquitted accused Liton as the charges brought against him were not proved during the prosecution.RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to jail until death for killing his wife in 2020.Rajshahi Additional City and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad handed down the verdict.The condemned convict is Azhar Ali, 55, son of late Abdul Jalil, a resident of Birastail Dalapukur area under Airport PS in the city.The court also fined him Tk 50,000.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Akhterul Alam Babu confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Azhar Ali often had tortured his wife Delwara Bibi on numerous occasions. He strangled her to death at one stage of an altercation with his wife on April 13, 2020.The deceased's brother Akhter Ali lodged a murder case with Airport PS in this connection.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Azhar Ali.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.PIROJPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing of an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Sadar Upazila on May 6, 2019.Pirojpur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Mahiduzzaman handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convicts are: Dulal Molla, 40, Saidul Islam, 33, Shahidul Islam, 36, and Belal Sheikh, 30. All of them are residents of Kadamtala Union under Sadar Upazila.The court also acquitted two accused Anis Sheikh and Hafizul Sheikh as the allegations brought against them were not proved.Deceased Tanvir Ahsan Sakib was the son of late Altaf Hossain Hawlader of the same union and a BCL activist.PP of the court Faruk Sarder confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, the convicts stabbed Sakib with sharp weapons over a union parishad election on May 6, 2019 and then, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on the following day.Later on, the deceased's mother lodged a case with Pirojpur Sadar PS accusing them.After investigating the case, the investigation officer submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the six people on February 10, 2019.Testifying evidences, records and hearing of 25 witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Alfadanga Upazila on August 3, 2020.Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Shihabul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The convict is Rabiul Islam Robi, 42, a resident of Shialdi Village under the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.Deceased Afroza Alam was the wife of the convict and a resident of Uttarmala Village under the same upazila. She was an assistant teacher of Shialdi Government Primary School.PP of the court Sanwar Hossain confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Rabiul and Afroza got married 14 years back and they used to live in a rented house in Gorania area of the upazila. The couple had family feuds for long over several matters. On August 3, 2020, Robi strangled Afroza to death in the rented house.Later on, police recovered the body and a case was filed with Alfadanga PS accusing Rabiul Islam Robi in this regard.On September 12 in 2020, investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Foysal Ahmed submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.Testifying witnesses and the evidences, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing of his stepbrother in Daulatpur Upazila in 2021.Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Ruhul Amin passed the verdict in presence of the accused.The convict is Milon Hossain, 38, son of Nandu Mandol, a resident of Jamalpur Kandipara Village under the upazila.The court also acquitted another accused Sohel Rana from the case as the charges brought against him were not proved.According to the prosecution, there had long been a dispute between Milon and his step-brother Famid Hossain over paternal properties.The convict stabbed Famid with sharp weapons while he was taking tea at a stall at their village on April 11, 2021, leaving Famid dead on the spot.The deceased's wife Rozina Khatun, as plaintiff, filed a murder case with Daulatpur PS accusing Milon and Sohel Rana.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet against the accused on September 26 in the same year of the incident.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced eight people to death by hanging for killing BCL leader Mehedi Hasan Jashim by firing in 2013.Additional District and Sessions Judge Amina Farhin pronounced the judgement at around 11:30 am.The condemned convicts are: Ali Hossain Bachchu, 43, Mostafa, 43, Khokon, 48, Abul Hossain, 68, Mobarak Ullah, 61, Kabir Hossain Ripon, 26, Jafar Ahmed, 61, and Hizbur Rahman Shawpan, 40.Police have submitted charge-sheet against 12 accused in the case. Of them, four died. During the judgement, seven accused were present in the court.Convict Shawpan is absconding, the court sources said.Deceased Jashim was the literary affairs secretary of Chandraganj Kafil Uddin Degree College Unit of BCL. He was the son of Mofiz Ullah of Sadar Upazila.According to the prosecution, Mofiz Ulla of Srirampur Village had longstanding enmity with Mubarak Ulla and Ali Hossain Bachchu over a piece of land.As a sequel to it, Mubarak and his supporters beat Mofiz Ullah and his family members on January 7, 2013. Later on, a case was filed over the incident.On February 10 in 2013, Jashim went to his relative's house in Radhapur Village and stayed there. The accused entered the house by breaking the window grill at night and shot Jasim, leaving him seriously injured.Jashim was rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead. The next day, a murder case was filed with Laxmipur Sadar PS following a complaint lodged by Jashim's father.KHAGRACHHARI: A court in the district on Monday sentenced seven people to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2014.Khagrachhari District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shahin Uddin passed the verdict in presence of the convicts.The convicts are: Mizanur Rahman, 70, his son Shah Alam, Md Harun, Nurul Absar, Md Abdul Motaleb, Md Rejaul Karim and Md Rasel. Among the convicts, Rasel is now on the run.The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each.According to the prosecution, on February 1, 2014, the convicts hacked Nurul Haq alias Hockey Company to death in a board day light over land dispute.A case had been filed against the seven people and other 6 to 7 unnamed people with Ramgarh PS in this regard.The investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the convicts on November on the same year.Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.