Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US puts China at center of future arms control efforts

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, June 2: A top White House official on Friday will make the case for putting rising nuclear power China at the center of future arms control efforts with Russia.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will deliver a speech at the annual National Arms Control Association meeting in Washington outlining the Biden administration's attempt to navigate a rapidly shifting strategic nuclear landscape, senior officials said.

At the core of that puzzle is negotiating with China on its rapidly expanding arsenal and global presence, rather than solely focusing, as throughout the Cold War, on Moscow.

With the last US-Russia arms control treaty -- New START -- already moribund and due to expire in 2026, Sullivan will say that the United States is keen to forge a new treaty but that negotiating this won't be possible without factoring in China.

"We would be willing to live under limitations and participate in arms control, of course, post-2026, but a key variable in all of this is what... our engagement with China look like," one senior official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Biden administration needs to understand China's "willingness to sort of engage in more substantive dialogue with us because the size of their arsenal, the shape of their force, any shift in their policies will impact our own force posture in the future," the official aid.

That "of course will affect our ability to come to some sort of accord with the Russians" -- a reality that will have ripple effects through the other acknowledged nuclear powers, Britain and France.

With relations at rock bottom with President Vladimir Putin's Russia and currently at a near standstill with Beijing, a difficult path lies ahead.

"We have not been able to have this substantive engagement on strategic issues or nuclear issues that we've wanted," one official said, regarding outreach to China. "I think we're hoping that there's more renewed interest in diplomacy to stabilize the relationship now."

In February this year, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in New START, a Cold War-era treaty which limits warheads and allows verification by both sides.

The State Department said Thursday that it has made reciprocal "countermeasures" by suspending various aspects of the treaty, including on-site inspections and exchange of data.

Another area Sullivan will discuss in his speech, officials said, will be "efforts to build norms, rules of the road, responsible behavior" in the AI, space and other high-tech fields.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden trips, tumbles on Air Force stage
US puts China at center of future arms control efforts
Collapse of India’s democracy will impact world: Rahul Gandhi in US
Slowdown in Ukraine grain exports a ‘serious situation’: UN
Sudan fighting intensifies despite US sanctions
BRICS meet with ‘friends’ seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc
Pakistan posts record inflation for second consecutive month
Putin overshadows BRICS talks as S Africa mulls arrest warrant options


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft