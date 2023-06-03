Collapse of India’s democracy will impact world: Rahul Gandhi in US







At the same time, Gandhi, who is currently on a six-day tour of the United States, said in multiple settings that the issue of democracy is an internal matter of the country, and he is committed to fighting against it.



"It's our job, it's our business, and it's our work to fight the battle for democracy in India. And it's something that we understand, we accept, and we do," he told reporters at a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday.

"But the thing to remember is that Indian democracy is a global public good. Because India is large enough that a collapse in democracy in India will affect...will have an impact on the world. So that is for you to think about how much you have to value Indian democracy. But for us, it's an internal matter, and it's a fight that we are committed to, and we are going to, we are going to win," Gandhi said.



He gave a similar answer to questions on democracy at a reception hosted for him by eminent Indian American Frank Islam.

Responding to a question, Gandhi said that there is a need to broaden the India-US relationship and it should not be restricted to just defence relationships alone.



"India has to do what's in its interest. And that's what will guide us... So, I am not entirely convinced about the sort of autocratic vision that is being promoted. I think that it's very important that democracy is protected on the planet.



So, India has a role there. India, of course, has its view on things, and I think that that view should be put on the table, but I don't think one should think about these things as the centre of things. I think that's, that would be arrogant," he said.



"We understand the strengths that we bring to the table: democratic values, data, these are some of the things that technology, a highly educated, technically educated population. These are our strengths. I think we have to chart our course based on these strengths," he said in response to a question on the India-US relationship.



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stranglehold on Indian society on Thursday but expressed confidence that the opposition can beat the ruling party in 2024 elections.



Gandhi, who was speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, is a member of the Congress Party and was expelled from the Indian parliament after being convicted of defamation in March for remarks made during a 2019 election campaign.



"I think the Congress Party will do very well in the next election. I think it will surprise people," he said, before referring to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Just do the math, a united opposition will defeat the BJP on its own."



He accused the BJP leader of polarizing and dividing Indian society, and of orchestrating a "capture of the institutions" in his country.



Modi and his BJP party support Hindu hegemony in India, the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion inhabitants, a diversity of faiths and a secular constitution.



But according to Gandhi, the ruling party fostered "a clampdown on the institutional framework that allowed India to talk, that allowed Indian people to negotiate."



Gandhi's US visit comes just a few weeks before President Modi's state visit on June 22, when he will be welcomed with great fanfare at the White House.



With his conviction for defamation, and the subsequent loss on appeal in April, Gandhi lost the legal right to participate further in politics. Gandhi, the leading face of his opposition party, asserted that his "disqualification" was in fact "an advantage."



"It allows me to completely redefine myself. I think they have given me a gift, frankly. They don't realize it, but they have," he added, lamenting that "thousands and thousands of voices... are being frightened into submission."



Gandhi was convicted of defamation after declaring that "all thieves have Modi as their surname." He was given a two-year jail by a tribunal but is currently free on bail.



The sentence renders Gandhi ineligible, preventing him from taking a seat in Parliament or running in the 2024 general election, which Modi's BJP party is widely expected to win. �PTI, AFP



