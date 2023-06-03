Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sudan fighting intensifies despite US sanctions

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

KHARTOUM, June 2: Shelling rocked greater Khartoum on Friday, as fighting between Sudan's warring generals intensified despite US sanctions imposed after the collapse of a US- and Saudi-brokered truce.

Witnesses reported artillery fire around the state television building in the capital's sister city of Omdurman, just across the Nile.

For nearly seven weeks, deadly fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has gripped Khartoum and the western region of Darfur despite repeated efforts to broker a humanitarian ceasefire.

The army announced it had brought reinforcements to the capital from other parts of Sudan to participate in "operations in the Khartoum area".

Sudan analyst Kholood Khair said the army was "expected to launch a massive offensive" to clear the paramilitaries from the streets of Khartoum.

Washington slapped sanctions on the warring parties Thursday, holding them both responsible for provoking "appalling" bloodshed.

The US Treasury placed two major arms companies of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Defence Industries System and Sudan Master Technology, on its blacklist.

In parallel, it placed sanctions on gold miner Al Junaid Multi Activities Co and arms trader Tradive General Trading, two companies controlled by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his family.

The State Department meanwhile imposed visa restrictions on both army and RSF officials, saying they were complicit in "undermining Sudan's democratic transition". It did not provide their names.

Analysts question the efficacy of sanctions on Sudan's rival generals, both of whom amassed considerable wealth during the rule of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir, whose government was subjected to decades of international sanctions before his overthrow in 2019.

So far neither side has managed to gain a decisive advantage. The regular army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has air power and heavy weaponry, but analysts say the paramilitaries are more mobile and better suited for urban warfare.

Just hours after the army announced it was quitting US- and Saudi-brokered ceasefire talks on Wednesday, troops attacked key bases of the RSF in Khartoum.

One air and artillery bombardment by the army struck a Khartoum market, killing 18 civilians and wounding 106, a committee of human rights lawyers said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden trips, tumbles on Air Force stage
US puts China at center of future arms control efforts
Collapse of India’s democracy will impact world: Rahul Gandhi in US
Slowdown in Ukraine grain exports a ‘serious situation’: UN
Sudan fighting intensifies despite US sanctions
BRICS meet with ‘friends’ seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc
Pakistan posts record inflation for second consecutive month
Putin overshadows BRICS talks as S Africa mulls arrest warrant options


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft