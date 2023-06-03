

Abahani runner-up fourth consecutive time



After so many successes and taking the limelight for a long while, now being unable to win the champions trophy is regarded as a failure for the traditional sky-blue outfits. With the rise of a new club giant, Bashundhara Kings, the sky-blue jerseys are failing to do well like the past years.



In another season of failure, the six-time champions Abahani boys had to stay satisfied with second place in the league. After failing to clinch the titles of one event after another, the Independence Cup, Federation Cup and now the Premier League, the once powerhouse of Dhaka football is passing a bad time.

In their 18th match in Cumilla on Friday, the sky-blue boys found a 3-0 win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and secured the runner-up trophy with two matches yet to play in the league.



Two goals were scored by the foreigners on the day.



Bangladeshi Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha netted the first goal in the 23rd minute. Emeka Darlington double the lead in the injury time of the first half while Colendres scored the final one in the 48th minute.



After Bashundhara Kings secure the trophy, the only remaining thing to watch was the confirmation of the runner-up trophy.



Now, with Abahani securing the runner-up trophy, all the attraction of the Bangladesh Premier League this season loses too.

Dhaka Abahani which is considered the most successful team in Bangladesh Premier League football with six titles have failed to continue the way for the last couple of years as the team ends up winning the runner-up trophy of the league for the fourth time in a row on Friday.After so many successes and taking the limelight for a long while, now being unable to win the champions trophy is regarded as a failure for the traditional sky-blue outfits. With the rise of a new club giant, Bashundhara Kings, the sky-blue jerseys are failing to do well like the past years.In another season of failure, the six-time champions Abahani boys had to stay satisfied with second place in the league. After failing to clinch the titles of one event after another, the Independence Cup, Federation Cup and now the Premier League, the once powerhouse of Dhaka football is passing a bad time.In their 18th match in Cumilla on Friday, the sky-blue boys found a 3-0 win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and secured the runner-up trophy with two matches yet to play in the league.Two goals were scored by the foreigners on the day.Bangladeshi Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha netted the first goal in the 23rd minute. Emeka Darlington double the lead in the injury time of the first half while Colendres scored the final one in the 48th minute.After Bashundhara Kings secure the trophy, the only remaining thing to watch was the confirmation of the runner-up trophy.Now, with Abahani securing the runner-up trophy, all the attraction of the Bangladesh Premier League this season loses too.