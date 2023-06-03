Video
latest
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh

Tigers draw against West Indies after Joy's valiant unbeaten ton

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh-A team drew the 3rd and the final of the three-match unofficial Test series against West Indies-A after heroic ton of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Needing 414 runs to win in the last day of the game, Bangladesh were on 306 for four till the evening as the match declared a draw.

Joy and Zakir Hasan resumed batting from 28 and 14 runs respectively in the morning and had been dominating against visiting bowlers throughout the first session of the day till Zakir's departure on 43.

Mominul Haque once again failed to justify his name and got out on five. Skipper Saif Hassan was looking good but failed to prolong his start and was dismissed on 38.

Yasir Ali Rabbi came to bat after Saif's departure and finally got some runs, who played a 68-run knock while Shahadat Hossain Dipu was unbeaten on 20 till the last ball of the day.

But it was Joy, who came to open was unbeaten till the end scoring 114 runs with 14 boundaries. Most importantly, he sustained in the middle for 422 minutes and faced 268 balls.

Kevin Sinclair claimed three wickets and Akeem Jordan picked the rest.

Earlier on Tuesday, West Indians won the toss and preferred to bat first. They hoarded 445 runs in the first innings ridding on the bat of Tagenarine  Chanderpaul (83), skipper Joshua Da Silva (82), Kevin Sinclair (60), Alick Athanaze (59) and Raymon Reifer (56).

Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled five wickets for 133 runs while Musfik Hasan and Shoriful Islam notched two wickets each as Mahmudul Hasan Joy picked the rest.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 205. Batter at 9 Nasum Ahmed was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the innings, who scored 38 runs. Saif Hassan (32), Zakir Hasan (29) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (28) were the other mentionable scorers.

Veerasammy Permaul hauled three wickets for guests while Kevin Sinclair and Anderson Phillip shared two wickets each as Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer took one wicket apiece.

Instead of sending Bangladesh-A follow-on, West Indian came to bat for the 2nd time and declared their innings on 220 for five.

Opener Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 83, who scored as many runs in the first innings as well. Besides, skipper Da Silva missed a fifty for three runs.

Saif Hasan took three wickets and Nasum picked the rest.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.

The first match of the series also ended in a draw while the guests sealed a three-wicket victory in the 2nd match to clinched the title 1-0.



