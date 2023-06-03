Video
PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

TOKYO, JUN 2: Paris Saint-Germain will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Champions League finalists Inter Milan in summer friendlies in Japan, the French title-holders said Friday.

PSG travelled to Japan to play three local clubs last summer and were greeted by sell-out crowds, even for their training sessions.

This year they will take on Saudi side Al Nassr in Osaka on July 25 and J-League club Cerezo Osaka three days later.

There will be no head-to-head however between Ronaldo and old rival Lionel Messi, with the Argentine set to leave PSG.

Messi was not among the players PSG used to illustrate the tour announcement on their website.

They round off their Japan visit against Inter, who play Manchester City in the Champions League final, at Tokyo's National Stadium on August 1.

City, Bayern Munich and Celtic have also announced tours to Japan this summer.

PSG clinched a record 11th French title last week as Messi scored in a 1-1 away draw at Strasbourg.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

