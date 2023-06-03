End of an era at Napoli as title hero Spalletti says goodbye







Luciano Spalletti will leave Naples and return to his Tuscan vineyard this summer after ending the club's a 33-year Scudetto drought and thrilling fans with some of Europe's most exciting football.



The 64-year-old will be remembered as the man who brought southern Italy's biggest city a joy not felt since Diego Maradona strutted his stuff in what was then the world's toughest league.

"Sometimes, you part ways due to too much love... I need to take some time to rest because I'm pretty tired," said Spalletti this week.



A year's wine-making leave awaits Spalletti as Napoli head into another post-season of flux after a host of fan favourites were offloaded last summer.



Napoli are yet to identify their new coach while some of their star players are targets for the super-rich clubs north of the Alps.



Napoli will keep hold of wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as his contract runs to 2027. A one-year extension which would double his salary to 2.5 million euros is set to be offered. �AFP



