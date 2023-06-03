|
End of an era at Napoli as title hero Spalletti says goodbye
|
MILAN, JUN 2: Napoli's dream season finally comes to an end on Sunday when they host Sampdoria, a last victory lap before the architect of their historic Serie A title triumph walks off into the sunset.
Luciano Spalletti will leave Naples and return to his Tuscan vineyard this summer after ending the club's a 33-year Scudetto drought and thrilling fans with some of Europe's most exciting football.
The 64-year-old will be remembered as the man who brought southern Italy's biggest city a joy not felt since Diego Maradona strutted his stuff in what was then the world's toughest league.
"Sometimes, you part ways due to too much love... I need to take some time to rest because I'm pretty tired," said Spalletti this week.
Napoli are yet to identify their new coach while some of their star players are targets for the super-rich clubs north of the Alps.
Napoli will keep hold of wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as his contract runs to 2027. A one-year extension which would double his salary to 2.5 million euros is set to be offered. �AFP