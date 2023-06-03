

Nazrul’s rebellious and non-communal spirit in contemporary consideration



Kazi Nazrul Islam has a rebellious attitude and a vocal voice against injustice. That is why he was awarded a 'rebel poet.' He fought for the liberation of the exploited people throughout his life. He was vocal against sectarianism, bigotry, superstition, and misogyny. To the youth, he is an eternal symbol of rebellion. The ever-evolving ShirKazi Nazrul Islam has shown the path of liberation to the people of oppressed countries throughout his creations of only two eras.



An extraordinary poem was printed in the 'Bijli newspaper on January 06, 1922. On the day of the poem's publication, Bijli Patrika had to be printed twice in a row, with 29 thousand pieces. Later, the sensational poem was published in other periodicals, including 'Muslim Bharat' and 'Pravasi.' The poem 'Bidrohi,' a 139-line poem, was written by Nazrul in the last week of December 1921, sitting at Taltala Lane. Protesting injustice, destroying superstitions, and creating new things, this three-dimensional entity has taken Nazrul to a unique height. Like poetry, Nazrul considered leading people on the path of rebellion his main focus. Therefore, he sang the song of chain liberation for the overall reason of the country's people.

In the play 'PutulerBiye' (1933), he wrote, 'I have two yellow flowers in the same stem, Hindu-Muslim, Muslim is the gem of his eye, Hindu is his life.' He envisioned a communist society without exploitation, discrimination, and communal differences: 'The song of full equality, where all barriers have come together, where Hindus-Buddhists-Muslims-Christians have mingled.'



In the poem 'Saymavadi' (1925), he also said to forget the religious differences and see humanity as the greatest, 'There is nothing greater than man, nothing noble. There is no difference of country, time, caste, religion, caste, in all countries, at all times, he knows people from house to house.' He devoted almost all the efforts of his creativity to the development of humanity, human religion, and the removal of obstacles in the way of progress. Nazrul has highlighted mutual cultural harmony in his literature.



Born in Asansol in 1899, Nazrul's creations are equally relevant today after 124 years. And so, as a student of the university founded by the great poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, I want, in the spirit of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, to uproot the poisonous tree of communalism and build a non-communal Bangladesh.



Awaken the inner self-confidence and self-confidence of the people. He has dreamed of establishing a non-communal, discrimination-free, exploitation-free, and peaceful society. May a non-sectarian, non-discrimination, peaceful, happy-prosperous, and modern Bangladesh be built following his life philosophy - this is my hope on the 124th birth anniversary of the national poet.



The writter is a Nazrul Researcher of Institute of Nazrul Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



In November 2017, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University published its admission test results of the Faculty of Engineering. Standing 21st in the admission test, I got an opportunity to take admission at the only university in the country founded after the Rebel poet. Although I got a chance in Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, but i managed a transfer to the Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, securing 16th position. After joining the university, I became interested in the fringe sceptic poet of the nineteenth century, his invention, philosophy, viewpoint, and, notably, his rebellious and non-communal attitude. It got a different dimension after starting the research program on Nazrul under the University's Institute of Nazrul Studies.Kazi Nazrul Islam has a rebellious attitude and a vocal voice against injustice. That is why he was awarded a 'rebel poet.' He fought for the liberation of the exploited people throughout his life. He was vocal against sectarianism, bigotry, superstition, and misogyny. To the youth, he is an eternal symbol of rebellion. The ever-evolving ShirKazi Nazrul Islam has shown the path of liberation to the people of oppressed countries throughout his creations of only two eras.An extraordinary poem was printed in the 'Bijli newspaper on January 06, 1922. On the day of the poem's publication, Bijli Patrika had to be printed twice in a row, with 29 thousand pieces. Later, the sensational poem was published in other periodicals, including 'Muslim Bharat' and 'Pravasi.' The poem 'Bidrohi,' a 139-line poem, was written by Nazrul in the last week of December 1921, sitting at Taltala Lane. Protesting injustice, destroying superstitions, and creating new things, this three-dimensional entity has taken Nazrul to a unique height. Like poetry, Nazrul considered leading people on the path of rebellion his main focus. Therefore, he sang the song of chain liberation for the overall reason of the country's people.In the play 'PutulerBiye' (1933), he wrote, 'I have two yellow flowers in the same stem, Hindu-Muslim, Muslim is the gem of his eye, Hindu is his life.' He envisioned a communist society without exploitation, discrimination, and communal differences: 'The song of full equality, where all barriers have come together, where Hindus-Buddhists-Muslims-Christians have mingled.'In the poem 'Saymavadi' (1925), he also said to forget the religious differences and see humanity as the greatest, 'There is nothing greater than man, nothing noble. There is no difference of country, time, caste, religion, caste, in all countries, at all times, he knows people from house to house.' He devoted almost all the efforts of his creativity to the development of humanity, human religion, and the removal of obstacles in the way of progress. Nazrul has highlighted mutual cultural harmony in his literature.Born in Asansol in 1899, Nazrul's creations are equally relevant today after 124 years. And so, as a student of the university founded by the great poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, I want, in the spirit of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, to uproot the poisonous tree of communalism and build a non-communal Bangladesh.Awaken the inner self-confidence and self-confidence of the people. He has dreamed of establishing a non-communal, discrimination-free, exploitation-free, and peaceful society. May a non-sectarian, non-discrimination, peaceful, happy-prosperous, and modern Bangladesh be built following his life philosophy - this is my hope on the 124th birth anniversary of the national poet.The writter is a Nazrul Researcher of Institute of Nazrul Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University