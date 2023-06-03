

A Mother's Love

In the savage storm of life

A steady, constant shelter

From pain and fear and strife

Praise that is a sip

An ordinary moment

Become something divine

Lies that are a shield

From truths still too unkind

Though diminishing with age

A childhood shines behind

Pride that is a badge

To wear upon your breast

And sparks a thirst for more

To gleam around the rest

Faith that is a beacon

Amidst the shadows of doubt

An unwavering belief

Some loathe going without

Despite many attempts

Like those of that above

In truth, there are no words

That describe a mother's love

The poet is Sudent of Class VIII

Sir John Wilson School, Dhaka



