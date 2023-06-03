Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

A Mother's Love

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Tasnia Mirza

A Mother's Love

A Mother's Love

Warmth that is a harbour
In the savage storm of life
A steady, constant shelter
From pain and fear and strife
Praise that is a sip
Of sweetest summer wine
An ordinary moment
Become something divine
Lies that are a shield
From truths still too unkind
Though diminishing with age
A childhood shines behind
Pride that is a badge
To wear upon your breast
And sparks a thirst for more
To gleam around the rest
Faith that is a beacon
Amidst the shadows of doubt
An unwavering belief
Some loathe going without
Despite many attempts
Like those of that above
In truth, there are no words
That describe a mother's love
The poet is Sudent of Class VIII
Sir John Wilson School, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remembering Rajib
Nazrul’s rebellious and non-communal spirit in contemporary consideration
A Mother's Love
The Greatest Painkiller Ever Sold
The Search for El Dorado: Insights for the Modern Seeker
A Brief History of a Cat
Three is a rational number
I n t r o s p e c t i o n


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft