A Mother's Love
Warmth that is a harbour
In the savage storm of life
A steady, constant shelter
From pain and fear and strife
Praise that is a sip
An ordinary moment
Become something divine
From truths still too unkind
Though diminishing with age
A childhood shines behind
Pride that is a badge
To wear upon your breast
And sparks a thirst for more
To gleam around the rest
Faith that is a beacon
Amidst the shadows of doubt
An unwavering belief
Some loathe going without
Despite many attempts
Like those of that above
In truth, there are no words
That describe a mother's love
The poet is Sudent of Class VIII
Sir John Wilson School, Dhaka