

Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth



Online learning opportunities are being created and expanded on various e-learning platforms for general, technical, vocational and entire life learning, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech on Thursday said.



The budget speech this year has been titled 'Towards Smart Bangladesh Sustaining the Development Achievements in a Decade and a Half'.

"In addition to skill development, necessary steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth in the country as well as abroad," the minister said.



"We want to motivate our youth to come out of the traditional mindset of getting employment and look for diverse fields for employment and make contributions to society."



The government wants to instil the idea of a Smart Bangladesh in the youth as the country aims to break into the developed countries bracket by 2041. As such, skills and professional development will receive special attention in the upcoming fiscal year.



The government plans to train 80,000 youth in advanced technology and innovation through research and innovation centres at various universities.



"We are creating infrastructure and providing facilities suitable for startup and entrepreneurship development," Kamal said.



He also highlighted the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizen, Smart Society, Smart Government, and Smart Economy.



"In our 'Smart Bangladesh', the per capita income will be at least US$ 12,500; less than 3 per cent of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero; inflation will be limited between 4-5 per cent; budget deficit will remain below 5 per cent of GDP; revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20 per cent; investment will be 40 per cent of GDP," the finance minister said.



"We will achieve 100 per cent digital economy and science and technology-based literacy. Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep. All the services required by the citizens will be at their doorsteps, including automatic communication systems and sustainable urbanisation.



A paperless and cashless society will be created. Most importantly, a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh." �bdnews24.com The government is going to set aside Tk 1 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 as a 'special allocation' for research, innovation and development work to prepare the youth and women to build a Smart Bangladesh.Online learning opportunities are being created and expanded on various e-learning platforms for general, technical, vocational and entire life learning, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech on Thursday said.The budget speech this year has been titled 'Towards Smart Bangladesh Sustaining the Development Achievements in a Decade and a Half'."In addition to skill development, necessary steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth in the country as well as abroad," the minister said."We want to motivate our youth to come out of the traditional mindset of getting employment and look for diverse fields for employment and make contributions to society."The government wants to instil the idea of a Smart Bangladesh in the youth as the country aims to break into the developed countries bracket by 2041. As such, skills and professional development will receive special attention in the upcoming fiscal year.The government plans to train 80,000 youth in advanced technology and innovation through research and innovation centres at various universities."We are creating infrastructure and providing facilities suitable for startup and entrepreneurship development," Kamal said.He also highlighted the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizen, Smart Society, Smart Government, and Smart Economy."In our 'Smart Bangladesh', the per capita income will be at least US$ 12,500; less than 3 per cent of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero; inflation will be limited between 4-5 per cent; budget deficit will remain below 5 per cent of GDP; revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20 per cent; investment will be 40 per cent of GDP," the finance minister said."We will achieve 100 per cent digital economy and science and technology-based literacy. Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep. All the services required by the citizens will be at their doorsteps, including automatic communication systems and sustainable urbanisation.A paperless and cashless society will be created. Most importantly, a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh." �bdnews24.com