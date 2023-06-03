Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth

Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth

The government is going to set aside Tk 1 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 as a 'special allocation' for research, innovation and development work to prepare the youth and women to build a Smart Bangladesh.

Online learning opportunities are being created and expanded on various e-learning platforms for general, technical, vocational and entire life learning, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech on Thursday said.

The budget speech this year has been titled 'Towards Smart Bangladesh Sustaining the Development Achievements in a Decade and a Half'.

"In addition to skill development, necessary steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth in the country as well as abroad," the minister said.

"We want to motivate our youth to come out of the traditional mindset of getting employment and look for diverse fields for employment and make contributions to society."

The government wants to instil the idea of a Smart Bangladesh in the youth as the country aims to break into the developed countries bracket by 2041. As such, skills and professional development will receive special attention in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government plans to train 80,000 youth in advanced technology and innovation through research and innovation centres at various universities.

"We are creating infrastructure and providing facilities suitable for startup and entrepreneurship development," Kamal said.

He also highlighted the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizen, Smart Society, Smart Government, and Smart Economy.

"In our 'Smart Bangladesh', the per capita income will be at least US$ 12,500; less than 3 per cent of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero; inflation will be limited between 4-5 per cent; budget deficit will remain below 5 per cent of GDP; revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20 per cent; investment will be 40 per cent of GDP," the finance minister said.

"We will achieve 100 per cent digital economy and science and technology-based literacy. Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep. All the services required by the citizens will be at their doorsteps, including automatic communication systems and sustainable urbanisation.

A paperless and cashless society will be created. Most importantly, a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh."     �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth
Get rid of dandruff
Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 concludes amid fanfare
Driving development taking climate risks into consideration
Sujan seeks role of women leaders
UN climate agency picks Argentina’s Saulo as first woman leader
Grameenphone’s platform SHE 4.0 launched
KrayonMag’s initiative ‘Bornomala’ ends


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft