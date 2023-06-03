Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Beauty Tips

Get rid of dandruff

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Womens Own Desk

Get rid of dandruff

Get rid of dandruff

Dandruff is a common scalp condition in which small pieces of dry skin flake off of the scalp. If you have dark hair or you're wearing dark colors, you may notice the flakes in your hair or on your shoulders. Dandruff may also make your scalp itch.

Many people believe that dandruff is caused by poor hygiene, but this is not true.

Although infrequent shampooing can make dandruff more obvious, researchers are still studying the causes, which appear to be complex.

The most effective way to treat and control dandruff is to use dandruff shampoo and scalp treatments. Follow these tips from dermatologists to get the best results:

Follow the instructions on the dandruff shampoo bottle:  There are many different dandruff shampoos, and each contains different active ingredients for controlling symptoms. To get the best results, always follow the instructions on the bottle.

For example, some dandruff shampoos require that you lather the shampoo into the hair and scalp and leave the shampoo in for about five minutes before rinsing. Others should not be left on the scalp.

shampoo daily and use dandruff shampoo twice a week:  If using one dandruff shampoo does not bring relief, try alternating between dandruff shampoos with different active ingredients.

Be careful when using a dandruff shampoo that contains coal tar: Tar shampoo can discolor blonde, grey or white hair, so if you have light-colored hair, you may want to choose a different dandruff shampoo.

Tar shampoo also has the potential to make your scalp more sensitive to sunlight. If you use this type of dandruff shampoo, it's important to protect your scalp from the sun by wearing a hat when outdoors and seeking shade whenever possible.

For most people, dandruff does not require medical attention. However, sometimes the flaking and itching that appears like dandruff is actually a medical condition, such as seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, fungal infections of the scalp, or eczema.
If you continue to have symptoms after using a dandruff shampoo, consult a certified dermatologist.

A dermatologist can properly diagnose your condition and recommend a treatment plan that best meets your needs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth
Get rid of dandruff
Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 concludes amid fanfare
Driving development taking climate risks into consideration
Sujan seeks role of women leaders
UN climate agency picks Argentina’s Saulo as first woman leader
Grameenphone’s platform SHE 4.0 launched
KrayonMag’s initiative ‘Bornomala’ ends


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft