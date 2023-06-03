Video
Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 concludes amid fanfare

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Womens Own Desk

Pop of Color Limited, a dynamic women's community on Facebook, concluded the highly anticipated Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 with an exhilarating two-day event dedicated to the world of Fresh Powdered Spices.

This remarkable culinary extravaganza, organized for the third consecutive year, showcased the talents of twenty extraordinary culinary artists and captivated the taste buds of guests from all walks of life.

Since its inception in 2019, Pop of Color has been committed to social responsibility and initiated the Chefs Beyond Home project as a means of supporting women in the culinary arts.

By promoting the success and empowerment of women, Pop of Color aims to reshape the culinary landscape and elevate the achievements of talented individuals in the industry.

The festivities commenced on May 26 at the prestigious Midas Center in Dhanmondi, the heart of the capital, with a day-long celebration of delectable flavors and culinary prowess. The grand finale of the event took place on Saturday, May 27, accompanied by an awe-inspiring award ceremony.

From 10 am to 9 pm, the venue buzzed with excitement and creativity, as guests savored exquisite dishes prepared by the participating establishments.

The event's title sponsor, Fresh Spices, lent their support to ensure a truly immersive and memorable experience. Super Fresh Drinking Water served as the beverage partner, while Fresh tissue maintained the highest hygiene standards as the hygiene partner.

Kaaruj Bangladesh and Tripti Catering extended their invitation partnership, and Shakti Plus contributed as the nutrition partner.

Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 also benefited from the invaluable support of esteemed media partners Channel i and Haal Fashion, as well as Oikko SME Digital Institute the skill development partner. Radio Today as radio partner. Munir Hasan as strategic partner, E-Courier as logistic partner.

The Wedding Tales as Photography partner and Canvas joined forces as magazine partner, fulfilling various essential roles to ensure the event's success.

The festival offered a vibrant ambiance that transcended mere food, creating a joyous celebration. Attendees were treated to performances by renowned artists, including the melodious singer Shahid from Durbeen band, the talented Khayyam Shanu Sandhi, and Kazi Shubo.

In addition, the event featured captivating live cooking demonstrations, a henna corner for artistic expression, an engaging quiz competition, and an exciting raffle draw.

The climax of the event was the distribution of awards among the deserving participants. Distinguished guests, including Additional De spices Presents an Unforgettable Culinary Spectacle: Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 an excellent initiative of Pop of color ltd.

The winners in five categories were bestowed with prestigious accolades. Tripti Catering received The Impact Maker award, while Nimmis Cakery Bite claimed The Ingenious award. The Asthete category witnessed a joint triumph for Glasse and She Bakes.

The Rising Star award was shared by Mayer Hater achar and Mama's Kitchen, and Bake n Tech emerged victorious, securing The Conqueror Award.

Pop of Color Limited, an organization dedicated to women's empowerment since 2014, tirelessly works to drive socio-economic development and independence among women.


